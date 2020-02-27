Local colleges: Parkside women tune up for GLIAC playoffs with road win

The UW-Parkside women’s basketball team tuned up for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoffs in their regular-season finale Thursday with a 63-54 victory over Purdue Northwest in a GLIAC game at Hammond, Ind.
After spotting the Pride the first basket of the game, the Rangers (15-13, 12-8 GLIAC) went on a 12-2 run and never lost the lead after that. Parkside was up 27-15 after the first quarter, although Purdue Northwest (6-22, 5-15) drew within 38-31 at halftime.
The Rangers again ran the lead to double digits and the Pride again rallied to get within 47-44 late in the third quarter, but Parkside was able to hang on.
Carolina Rahkonen had a game-high 22 points and also grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Rangers. Alyssa Nelson had 17 points (10 in the first quarter), Taylor Stephen had 13 points and six assists, and Aina Cabrero Sinol matched Rahkonen with nine rebounds.
Savaya Brockington led the Pride with 21 points.
Parkside, the No. 4 seed in the GLIAC playoffs, hosts No. 5 Northern Michigan in the first round of the tournament Tuesday in the DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers. The Rangers split the season series with the Wildcats, winning 58-55 at home on Jan. 11 and losing 60-55 on the road on Feb. 6.
Men
PURDUE NORTHWEST 99, UW-PARKSIDE 65: The Rangers couldn’t match the hot shooting of the Pride and ended their season with a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss Thursday at Hammond, Ind.
Parkside (10-18, 6-14 GLIAC), which finished the season on an 11-game losing streak, shot a respectable 45 percent (27 for 60) from the field, but Purdue Northwest (10-19, 5-15) shot 57.8 percent (37 for 64) overall and 16 for 32 from 3-point range.
The game was close for most of the first half, with the Rangers taking a 29-28 lead on a 3-point basket by Vinson Sigmon Jr., with 4:58 left in the first half.
The Pride took the lead for good a short time later with a 13-5 run for a 42-34 halftime lead, then outscored Parkside 57-31 in the second half by shooting 70 percent (21 of 30) from the field.
Sigmon led the Rangers with 10 points and senior Joe Borcia added nine in his final game.
Jyrus Freels had 29 points (14 of 19 from the field) to lead Purdue Northwest.