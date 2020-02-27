Local colleges: Parkside women tune up for GLIAC playoffs with road win

The UW-Parkside women’s basketball team tuned up for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoffs in their regular-season finale Thursday with a 63-54 victory over Purdue Northwest in a GLIAC game at Hammond, Ind.

After spotting the Pride the first basket of the game, the Rangers (15-13, 12-8 GLIAC) went on a 12-2 run and never lost the lead after that. Parkside was up 27-15 after the first quarter, although Purdue Northwest (6-22, 5-15) drew within 38-31 at halftime.

The Rangers again ran the lead to double digits and the Pride again rallied to get within 47-44 late in the third quarter, but Parkside was able to hang on.

Carolina Rahkonen had a game-high 22 points and also grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Rangers. Alyssa Nelson had 17 points (10 in the first quarter), Taylor Stephen had 13 points and six assists, and Aina Cabrero Sinol matched Rahkonen with nine rebounds.

Savaya Brockington led the Pride with 21 points.

Parkside, the No. 4 seed in the GLIAC playoffs, hosts No. 5 Northern Michigan in the first round of the tournament Tuesday in the DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers. The Rangers split the season series with the Wildcats, winning 58-55 at home on Jan. 11 and losing 60-55 on the road on Feb. 6.

