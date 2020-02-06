Local colleges: Parkside swept by Northern Michigan

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team is looking for consistent play on offense.

Unfortunately, it didn’t happen Thursday night.

The Rangers were tied with Northern Michigan midway through the second half, but went cold for more than eight minutes and lost 55-43 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Marquette, Mich.

Parkside (10-12, 6-8 GLIAC) led by as many as eight points in the first half before the Wildcats (11-11, 8-6) went on a 15-2 run for a 31-26 halftime lead.

It was the first of two big runs for Northern Michigan. After an early 6-0 run to open the second half, the Rangers had an 11-0 run of their own to tie the game at 37-37 with 9:54 left.

After that, Parkside didn't score another basket for the next eight-plus minutes and the Wildcats went on an 18-1 run for a 55-38 lead with 1:57 left.

The Rangers went 16 of 50 from the field (32 percent) and just 6 of 27 (22.2 percent) in the second half.

Vinson Sigmon Jr., who came off the bench and led the team with nine points, went 3 of 12 from the field and Ramar Evans went 2 of 11 for five points.

