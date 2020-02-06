Local colleges: Parkside swept by Northern Michigan

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team is looking for consistent play on offense.
Unfortunately, it didn’t happen Thursday night.
The Rangers were tied with Northern Michigan midway through the second half, but went cold for more than eight minutes and lost 55-43 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Marquette, Mich.
Parkside (10-12, 6-8 GLIAC) led by as many as eight points in the first half before the Wildcats (11-11, 8-6) went on a 15-2 run for a 31-26 halftime lead.
It was the first of two big runs for Northern Michigan. After an early 6-0 run to open the second half, the Rangers had an 11-0 run of their own to tie the game at 37-37 with 9:54 left.
After that, Parkside didn't score another basket for the next eight-plus minutes and the Wildcats went on an 18-1 run for a 55-38 lead with 1:57 left.
The Rangers went 16 of 50 from the field (32 percent) and just 6 of 27 (22.2 percent) in the second half.
Vinson Sigmon Jr., who came off the bench and led the team with nine points, went 3 of 12 from the field and Ramar Evans went 2 of 11 for five points.
“We need to find consistency on offense,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “We’re looking forward to bouncing back in our next game (Saturday at Michigan Tech).”
Jonathan Morrobel added eight points and Brandon Hau had seven for the Rangers. Evans, who played all but one minute of the game, had team highs of six rebounds and five assists.
Alec Fruin had 17 pojnts and Myles Howard had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wildcats.
Women
NORTHERN MICHIGAN 60, UW-PARKSIDE 55: The Rangers and Wildcats battled the entire game, but Northern Michigan pulled ahead late and held on for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory at Marquette, Mich.
The game went back and forth, with seven ties and seven lead changes, and Parkside (12-10, 9-5 GLIAC) led 29-28 at halftime.
The Wildcats (11-11, 8-6) edged ahead 48-46 after the third quarter and were up by five points with just under a minute left when Aina Cabrero Siñol made a 3-pointer to get the Rangers within two points.
Northern Michigan got to the free-throw line on its next possession and went 1 for 2. Parkside had a chance to tie the game, but a 3-pointer by Carolina Rahkonen wouldn’t fall.
Taylor Stephen had 13 points and four assists, and Maddy Harrison had 12 points and three steals to lead the Rangers.
The Wildcats, who had 20 free-throw attempts to Parkside’s four, was led by Jessica Schultz with 23 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.