Local colleges: Parkside swept by Grand Valley State
0 comments
LOCAL COLLEGES

Local colleges: Parkside swept by Grand Valley State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team was more competitive against Grand Valley State in Saturday's rematch, but lost 67-57 in this Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss at Somers.

The Rangers (10-11, 6-7 GLIAC) shot just 36% from the field in the first half against the 20th-ranked Lakers. For Parkside coach Luke Reigel, whose team lost to Grand Valley State 73-47 Dec. 5 at Allendale, Mich., that was the only issue.

Luke Reigel, Parkside

Reigel

“I thought our effort and competitiveness were where they needed to be tonight,” said Parkside coach Luke Reigel. “We just weren’t able to put the ball in the basket enough to get the win.”

Brandon Trimble scored 14 points off the bench to lead the Rangers. Ramar Evans added 13 and Brandon Hau had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers (18-3, 11-2) were led by Jeremiah Ferguson with 18 points. Jake Van Tubbergen had 17 points and eight rebounds.

College women

GRAND VALLEY STATE 82, UW-PARKSIDE 49: After winning 10 of their previous 12 games, the Rangers couldn't slow the No. 3-ranked Lakers in this Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss at Somers.

Trailing 12-11 five minutes into the game, the Rangers (12-9, 9-4) were outscored by the Lakers 38-16 the rest of the half.

Taylor Stephen led Parkside with 13 points and Aina Cabrero Sinol added 10 points and seven rebounds. Alyssa Nelson had nine points.

The Lakers  (20-1, 12-1) were led by Taryn Taugher with 19 points and Cassidy Boensch with 18. Maddie Dailey had 11 points and eight rebounds.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+38
Kobe helicopter tried to climb to avoid clouds before crash
Professional

Kobe helicopter tried to climb to avoid clouds before crash

  • Updated

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — The pilot of the helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles, killing former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others, told air traffic controllers in his last radio message that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer before plunging more than 1,000 feet (305 meters) into a hillside, an accident investigator said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News