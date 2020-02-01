Local colleges: Parkside swept by Grand Valley State

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team was more competitive against Grand Valley State in Saturday's rematch, but lost 67-57 in this Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss at Somers.

The Rangers (10-11, 6-7 GLIAC) shot just 36% from the field in the first half against the 20th-ranked Lakers. For Parkside coach Luke Reigel, whose team lost to Grand Valley State 73-47 Dec. 5 at Allendale, Mich., that was the only issue.

“I thought our effort and competitiveness were where they needed to be tonight,” said Parkside coach Luke Reigel. “We just weren’t able to put the ball in the basket enough to get the win.”

Brandon Trimble scored 14 points off the bench to lead the Rangers. Ramar Evans added 13 and Brandon Hau had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers (18-3, 11-2) were led by Jeremiah Ferguson with 18 points. Jake Van Tubbergen had 17 points and eight rebounds.

College women

GRAND VALLEY STATE 82, UW-PARKSIDE 49: After winning 10 of their previous 12 games, the Rangers couldn't slow the No. 3-ranked Lakers in this Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss at Somers.