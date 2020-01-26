Local colleges: Parkside men hit bump in road

The road has not been kind to the UW-Parkside men's basketball team this season.
After winning four straight games, the Rangers lost their second in a row away from Somers on Saturday, a 75-66 setback to Lake Superior State in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
Parkside (10-9, 6-5 GLIAC) fell to 1-7 in road games this season.
The Rangers trailed 41-32 at halftime, but played even with the Lakers in the second half.
Despite shooting 50 percent in the game, Parkside committed 17 turnovers - which the Lakers scored 29 point off.
Brandon Trimble came off the bench to score 22 points for the Rangers, while Joey St. Pierre added 14 points, making 7 of 8 shots, and grabbed five rebounds. Both Ramar Evans and Vinson Sigmon pulled down seven rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Lake Superior State improved to 8-11 overall and 5-6 GLIAC games.
Women
UW-PARKSIDE 64, LAKE SUPERIOR ST. 55: The Rangers never trailed and won a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game on Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., their ninth victory in 11 games.
With the win, Parkside (11-8, 8-3 GLIAC) remained tied for the top spot in the GLIAC North Division.
The Rangers led 22-17 at the end of the first quarter and extended their aedvantage to 38-28 at halftime.
Sophomore Maddy Harrison scored nine of her 16 points in the second half to help preserve the lead and the win. Caroline Rahkonen added 14 points.
"I thought it was a gritty performance today" said Parkside head coach Jen Conely. "Offensively, we did a great job attacking the basket, we just need to finish more consistently and be more efficient on our reads in our screening action."