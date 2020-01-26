Local colleges: Parkside men hit bump in road

The road has not been kind to the UW-Parkside men's basketball team this season.

After winning four straight games, the Rangers lost their second in a row away from Somers on Saturday, a 75-66 setback to Lake Superior State in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Parkside (10-9, 6-5 GLIAC) fell to 1-7 in road games this season.

The Rangers trailed 41-32 at halftime, but played even with the Lakers in the second half.

Despite shooting 50 percent in the game, Parkside committed 17 turnovers - which the Lakers scored 29 point off.

Brandon Trimble came off the bench to score 22 points for the Rangers, while Joey St. Pierre added 14 points, making 7 of 8 shots, and grabbed five rebounds. Both Ramar Evans and Vinson Sigmon pulled down seven rebounds.

Lake Superior State improved to 8-11 overall and 5-6 GLIAC games.

Women

UW-PARKSIDE 64, LAKE SUPERIOR ST. 55: The Rangers never trailed and won a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game on Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., their ninth victory in 11 games.