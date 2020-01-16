Local colleges: Parkside men beat Wayne State in OT; Ranger women run win streak to eight

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team is finally beginning to get its act together.
The Rangers lost a six-point lead late in regulation, but came back and scored all of its points in overtime from the free-throw line in a 76-73 victory over Wayne State (Mich.) in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Somers.
Parkside (9-7, 5-3 GLIAC) led 36-27 at halftime and still led 66-60 with 4:15 left in regulation, but the Warriors (4-8, 1-7) tied the game at 66-66 with 1:07 left. Brandon Trimble made a driving layup with 42 seconds left and Wayne State tied it again with 18 seconds left. Trimble was stripped as he drove for a potential game-winning layup with a second left.
In overtime, the Warriors got a basket and a foul shot for a 71-68 lead, then Ramar Evans made all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point basket to tie it again for Parkside. After that, the Rangers went 8 for 10 from the line in overtime and held Wayne State scoreless over the final 2:01 of overtime.
“We didn’t play our best, but we found a way to win,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “We’ve shown some growth since the beginning of the year.”
Evans led four Rangers in double figures with 18 points (9 of 10 free throws), along with eight rebounds and four assists. Trimble had 17 points, Solomon Oraegbu had 15 and Brandon Hau had 13. Parkside had a great night at the line, making 23 of 27 free throws.
Brailen Neely had 26 points to lead four Warriors in double figures.
Women
PARKSIDE 83, WAYNE STATE (MICH.) 77: The Rangers won their eighth straight game and remained atop the North Division of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with a victory at Somers.
Parkside (10-6, 7-1 GLIAC) trailed 12-4 out of the gate and was behind 39-38 at halftime, but the Rangers opened the third quarter with a 16-6 run and the Warriors never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
The Rangers shot lights-out from all over, going 30 of 61 (49.2 percent) from the field, 12 of 24 from 3-point range and 11 of 12 at the free-throw line.
Alyssa Nelson led Parkside with 22 points (7 of 9 overall and 5 of 6 from beyond the arc) and Carolina Rahkonen had 21 points. Taylor Stephen had 17 points and 10 assists, and Maddy Harrison added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Nastassja Chambers had 24 points and Grace George had 20 to lead Wayne State.