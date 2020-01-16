Local colleges: Parkside men beat Wayne State in OT; Ranger women run win streak to eight

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team is finally beginning to get its act together.

The Rangers lost a six-point lead late in regulation, but came back and scored all of its points in overtime from the free-throw line in a 76-73 victory over Wayne State (Mich.) in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Somers.

Parkside (9-7, 5-3 GLIAC) led 36-27 at halftime and still led 66-60 with 4:15 left in regulation, but the Warriors (4-8, 1-7) tied the game at 66-66 with 1:07 left. Brandon Trimble made a driving layup with 42 seconds left and Wayne State tied it again with 18 seconds left. Trimble was stripped as he drove for a potential game-winning layup with a second left.

In overtime, the Warriors got a basket and a foul shot for a 71-68 lead, then Ramar Evans made all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point basket to tie it again for Parkside. After that, the Rangers went 8 for 10 from the line in overtime and held Wayne State scoreless over the final 2:01 of overtime.

“We didn’t play our best, but we found a way to win,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “We’ve shown some growth since the beginning of the year.”