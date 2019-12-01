Local colleges: Defense does the job for UW-Parkside men

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team prepared for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference season in style Saturday.

A strong defensive effort by the Rangers was the difference as they rolled past Judson 75-53 in a nonconference game at the DeSimone Gymnasium on the Parkside campus in Somers.

“The thing that definitely stood out tonight was the defense,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “We scored 24 points off of steals and really turned our defense into a good offense.”

The Rangers (4-3), who have won four of their last five games, caused 19 turnovers and amassed 14 steals and three blocks, with Solomon Oraegbu contributing four steals, four assists and 12 points. Brandon Hau had 19 points on 9 of 12 shooting with eight rebounds and two steals, Brandon Trimble had 18 points and Joey St. Pierre had 12 points.

“It was a really good win for us and a great game to prepare us for conference season to start up,” said Reigel, whose Rangers play two of the top programs in the GLIAC, Grand Valley State (Dec. 5) and Davenport (Dec. 7), on the road before returning home to play Purdue-Northwest (Nov. 21).

