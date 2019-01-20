The Carthage College women’s basketball team held Millikin to just 4-of-27 shooting and 17 points in the second half and went on to a 74-43 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory Sunday at Decatur, Ill.
It was the Lady Reds’ seventh straight victory, their longest since they won 13 consecutive games in 2013-14.
Autumn Kalis led the Lady Reds with 18 points and seven rebounds while Bailey Gilbert and Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward each added 13 points. Gilbert’s missed 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer gave her a program-record 565 career three-pointers attempted.
Carthage (13-5, 7-2 CCIW) shot 28-of-67 (.418) from the floor, including 10-of-24 (.417) from 3-point range. The Lady Reds also had a 46-33 rebounding advantage.
Millikin slipped to 5-13 overall and 1-7 in the CCIW.
Men
MILLIKIN 89, CARTHAGE 79: The Red Men lost to Millikin in a CCIW game at Decatur, Ill., that was delayed a day due to weather.
Sean Johnson led the Red Men (7-11, 2-7 CCIW) with a career-high 19 points on 9-14 shooting and a team-high six rebounds.
Kienan Baltimore and Jordon Kedrowski each scored 15 points. TJ Best and Josh Sobecki each scored eight points.
With his one block, Johnson tied the single-season Carthage record, giving him 64 on the year and tying him with Luke Johnson who set the record during the 2011-12 season.
Millikin improved to 8-10 overall and 4-5 in the CCIW.
