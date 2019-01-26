Adam Bonk and the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team came out firing in the second half on Saturday and earned a win.
Bonk scored 23 points—20 in the second half—and made 7 of 11 3-pointers as the Rangers turned a 41-37 halftime deficit into a 96-79 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win over Purdue Northwest at the DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.
“In the second half, we started playing some really good defense and Adam Bonk got really, really hot,” said Parkside coach Luke Reigel.
The Rangers (9-8, 7-4 GLIAC) outscored the Pride (6-13, 2-9 GLIAC) 59-38 in the second half. Chavares Flanigan scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and had a game-high 11 assists.
WHEATON 81, CARTHAGE 64: Kienan Baltimore scored 19 points and Mike Canady grabbed 13 rebounds, but the Red Men lost a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Kenosha.
Carthage (7-12, 2-8 CCIW) trailed 34-27 at halftime after shooting 27 percent. The Red Men improved in the second half, shooting 58 percent, but couldn’t catch Wheaton (15-5, 8-3 CCIW).
Women
PARKSIDE 80, PURDUE NORTHWEST 57: A strong second quarter helped the Rangers win a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at the DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.
Parkside (7-10, 5-6 GLIAC) outscored the Pride 22-5 in the second period and led 41-19 at halftime.
“It was a good team win today,” said Rangers coach Jen Conely. “It was great to see everyone play-I thought everyone made a positive contribution on the court. I loved our intensity in the second quarter and I thought this was a big reason why we won today.”
Blair Arthur led the Rangers with 16 points. Shelby Cheston added 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
WHEATON 61, CARTHAGE 51: In a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Kenosha, the Thunder held the Lady Reds to 17 points in the first half and snapped Carthage’s eight-game winning streak.
Wheaton (16-4, 10-1 CCIW) led 22-17 after a low-scoring first half. The Lady Reds (14-6, 8-3 CCIW) picked it up in the second half, scoring 34 points in the final two quarters.
Maggie Berigan led Carthage with 15 points. Autumn Kalis added 12, while Prairie graduate Sammie Woodward scored 11 and grabbed six rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.