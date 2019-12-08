Local colleges: Baltimore dominates, but Carthage loses

A record-setting effort by Carthage’s Kienan Baltimore on Saturday night wasn’t quite enough to help the Red Men.

But he sure gave it a go.

Baltimore poured in a career-high 41 points, the seventh most in a single game in program history, but host Illinois Wesleyan pulled out a 95-91 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory.

The loss dropped Carthage, ranked 21st in Division III, to 6-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Wesleyan improved to 6-2 and 1-1.

“It was a very good college basketball game in a tough place to play,” Carthage coach Bosko Djurickovic said. “I’m very proud of the way our guys battled late, but we couldn’t make the stops needed to get us a win.

“You have to give Illinois Wesleyan all the credit. They came in and executed their game plan better than we did.”

Baltimore tied current Carthage assistant coach Steve Djurickovic’s school record with the most 3-pointers in a game with eight, which also tied a CCIW mark.

For the game, Baltimore was 13-of-18 from the field, including an 8-for-10 mark from behind the 3-point line.