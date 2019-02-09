Joey St. Pierre scored the last six points of the game, including a tip-in with four seconds left in overtime, to help the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team beat Grand Valley State 80-79 on Saturday in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Grand Rapids, Mich.
St. Pierre finished with a team-high 20 points, going 7 of 9 from the field for the Rangers (12-9, 10-5 GLIAC).
“Joey was a force today,” said Parkside coach Luke Reigel. “He finished a lot of tough shots inside. He worked hard today.”
Parkside’s Ramar Evans made a 3-pointer with six seconds left to force overtime. In overtime, St. Pierre made a lay-in, hit two free throws and had the tip-in to turn the Lakers’ 79-74 lead to the Rangers’ win.
Chavares Flanigan added 13 points and five assists. Grand Valley State dropped to 12-11 overall and 6-9 in GLIAC play.
CARTHAGE 85, NORTH PARK 65: Kienan Baltimore scored 20 points, one of five Red Men in double figures, and Carthage won a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Chicago.
Jordan Kedrowski added 17, Mike Canady and Jacob Polglase had 13, and Sean Johnson had 12 for the Red Men (8-15, 3-11 CCIW).
Women
CARTHAGE 63, NORTH PARK 51: The Lady Reds used a huge fourth quarter to win a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Chicago.
Carthage (14-8, 8-5 CCIW) trailed 44-37 heading into the final period, but outscored North Park 26-7 in the fourth.
Bailey Gilbert scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Autumn Kalis added 12 points. Prairie graduate Sammie Woodward scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds.
GRAND VALLEY ST. 84, PARKSIDE 51: Carolina Rahkonen and Shelby Cheston each scored 10 points as the Rangers lost a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game to the No. 13 Lakers at Grand Rapids, Mich.
The Rangers dropped to 9-12 overall and 7-8 in GLIAC play.
