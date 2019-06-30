Steelheads split two games
After routing Holmen 11-2 in their first game Saturday, the U17 Racine Steelheads were edged 6-5 by Wausau at the Wausau Legion Tournament.
Against Horicon, William Dudley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored three runs. Also driving in two runs were Cody Krekling and Ozzie Hetland.
Brandon Jaeger earned the victory with 4⅔ innings of two-hit relief. He allowed two earned runs, struck out three and walked four.
Dudley stayed hot in the second game against Wausau, going 3 for 3 with an RBI. Braden Sell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Alex Kelly took the loss after allowing five runs in three innings, but only one of the runs was earned. The Steelheads committed three errors in the game.
