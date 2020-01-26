Lakers great Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
0 comments
breaking top story

Lakers great Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mavericks Lakers Basketball

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd during a game against the Dallas Mavericks Dec. 29 in Los Angeles. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday near Los Angeles.

 MICHAEL OWEN BAKER, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant, the legendary basketball star who spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed Sunday when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, sources told the L.A. Times.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, according to a watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash ignited a brush fire and made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, he said. Sources at the scene said they believed there were multiple fatalities, but the exact number was unclear.

The fire was contained to the crash site, officials said. There were no homes in the area, and no roadways were impacted.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter had five people on board and there appear to be no survivors.

Allen Kenitzer, an FAA spokesman, said his agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

News of Bryant's death was broken by TMZ.com.

This report will be updated. 

0 comments
1
0
1
3
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News