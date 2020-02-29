Kristian Winfield: Harden takes another shot at Antetokounmpo, but Rockets star is upset about the wrong thing

James Harden must still be salty.

That’s the only explanation for Harden’s attack on reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo in his sit-down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that aired on Friday. Harden had hopes of repeating as league MVP last season, but Antetokounmpo’s year in Milwaukee turned those dreams into a nightmare.

“I wish I was seven feet and could run and just dunk,” Harden said to Nichols. “That takes no skill at all. I’ve gotta actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. You know? I’ll take that any day.”

Maybe Harden is dreaming about the wrong thing. Instead of getting mad about trash talk, he should be upset about his title hopes.

This is on brand for Harden, who let it be known in no uncertain terms that he felt he should have won the MVP award last season. Harden had a great case to repeat: He led the league in scoring, improved his defense, recorded eight 50-point games, scored 60 points twice and dragged a lifeless Rockets team from the 14th seed to the four seed in the Western Conference despite a roster battered by injuries.

“And all the talk was about (Giannis Antetokounmpo)?” Harden said in a Sept. 12 interview with GQ. “There’s no way.”

