Koker makes one giant leap

Carlsen said she doesn’t hesitate to have Koker on the floor at any point in the game — regardless of her youth and inexperience.

She’s already proven she belongs whenever the situation warrants it. Koker started the fourth quarter Thursday and played the first five minutes before she was subbed out.

“Chelby is one of those kids who just has a great basketball IQ,” Carlsen said. “She understands time and situation. In those situations, I don’t think of her as a freshman. I think a lot of times, she’s our best option out there as far as the five that we have on the floor in tight situations.

“Pretty much, all but one game that we’ve played has been a tight situation, so she’s already been in some of those situations. She understands what we expect and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Carlsen added she obviously knew the caliber of player that Koker was prior to her arrival on campus, but until the games began she wasn’t certain if those big-game situations would be something she could handle so soon.

Any of those fears were quickly put to rest.