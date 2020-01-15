Jackel: Ex-Case star battled for championships. Now he faces new challenges: cancer and kidney failure.

Some 40 years ago, Johnny Washington was a great basketball player.
He has never stopped being a great person.
And he has been reminded of that in an impressive fashion during the last couple of years.
Washington was honored at Case High School in December 2018 when the No. 12 he wore for the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team was put on display in the school’s fieldhouse.
One year later, UW-Eau Claire brought back one of their favorite sons to present him with a President’s Award, which recognizes outstanding professional and personal achievements and service to the school. It was just before Christmas when the 61-year-old old Washington, who is battling serious health issues, made the 270-mile trip to Eau Claire with high school friends Michael Shalbrack, an attorney in Rockford, Ill., and Wayne Strong, a retired Madison police lieutenant.
Ken Anderson, who was Eau Claire’s coach from 1969-95, nominated Washington for the honor. The 86-year-old Anderson also traveled from Arizona, where he is retired, to be on hand for the event.
“It means a lot coming from the university where I played and graduated from,” said Washington, who lives in Racine. “I’ll always cherish that because I went to the NAIA Tournament three out of the four years I was there.”
There was a time when Washington was a sweet-shooting forward who led Case to a 19-1 record and the No. 1 ranking in the state in 1977. Joined with point guard Jacob Strong (Wayne’s cousin), shooting guard Kevin Berryhill, power forward Lionel Perkins and center John Geshay, the Eagles were seemingly on their way to the first state tournament berth in the program’s history.
But then came Monday, March 7, 1977, when Park used a slow-down offense to stun Case 41-39 in a regional championship. A crowd estimated at 3,500 packed Park’s fieldhouse for one of the most memorable basketball games in Racine County history.
“I was down, of course, because everybody wants to win,” said Washington, who earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors following that season. “But you realize that somebody has to win and somebody has to lose and they wanted it as bad as we wanted it. And probably more, because they won the game.”
These days, Washington is trying to win a far more serious challenge than what he encountered nearly 43 years ago.
Since suffering renal failure in 2012, Washington has been undergoing 4½-hour kidney dialysis treatments three times a week in Racine. He also undergoes chemotherapy twice a month through Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for renal cancer.
“It’s a process,” Washington said. “But I’m still here, so I’m blessed. I’m still fighting.”
Throughout these challenges, Washington somehow remains grounded. Someone who earned a degree in business administration in four years while playing for Eau Claire’s national power has always been about finding a way and that’s what Washington’s mindset is these days.
He tries to get as much rest as he can between his taxing treatments and makes it to church on Sundays whenever he can. But there’s one thing Washington refuses to do and that’s feel sorry for himself.
“We’re all going to die from something, right?” Washington said. “No one knows but God when we’re going to leave this world. And this is my journey that I have to through.
“Rather than feel sorry for myself, why not just face it head on? You’ve got to try to beat it. So being the competitor that I am, I feel that I have to try to fight it.
“I know what the situation is and I realize what the outcome could be, but you’ve got to give it your best shot.”
Whether it was being a key player on that historic Case team, playing in national tournaments for Eau Claire, working in insurance during his professional career or now dealing with these medical issues, Washington has given everything he has.
That’s just how this native of Beloit is wired.
“What I most respect and honor about Johnny is his steady, solid and heard-earned confidence and competence,” said Shalbrack, who graduated from Case with Washington. “Johnny was a kind person to all and always optimistic. He was never critical of a teammate, coach, referee or situation when he was competing. Never a trash talker, he preferred to let the court activities do his talking.
“Johnny is humble and gave credit freely to those with whom he shared uniforms. He willingly took direction, worked hard, encouraged his teammates and simply performed.”
All these years later, Shalbrack still shares a tight bond with Washington. In light of what has been going on in Washington’s life, their bond might be tighter than ever.
“Johnny has discussed with me his faith in light of the various physical ailments befalling him recently,” Shalbrack said. “He approaches his ongoing care with the same positive attitude and discipline as when he competed in high school and college.
“Johnny is clear that he has had a good life and has been comfortable with his accomplishments, both athletically and professionally.”
