Jackel: Ex-Case star battled for championships. Now he faces new challenges: cancer and kidney failure.

Throughout these challenges, Washington somehow remains grounded. Someone who earned a degree in business administration in four years while playing for Eau Claire’s national power has always been about finding a way and that’s what Washington’s mindset is these days.

He tries to get as much rest as he can between his taxing treatments and makes it to church on Sundays whenever he can. But there’s one thing Washington refuses to do and that’s feel sorry for himself.

“We’re all going to die from something, right?” Washington said. “No one knows but God when we’re going to leave this world. And this is my journey that I have to through.

“Rather than feel sorry for myself, why not just face it head on? You’ve got to try to beat it. So being the competitor that I am, I feel that I have to try to fight it.

“I know what the situation is and I realize what the outcome could be, but you’ve got to give it your best shot.”

Whether it was being a key player on that historic Case team, playing in national tournaments for Eau Claire, working in insurance during his professional career or now dealing with these medical issues, Washington has given everything he has.

That’s just how this native of Beloit is wired.