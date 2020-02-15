Jackel column: Kobe Bryant's true appeal is that he changed for the better

Count me as one of those of who didn’t have much use for Kobe Bryant.
In fact, on the morning of Jan. 26, a few hours before Bryant and eight others were killed in a helicopter crash, I was having a phone conversation with a friend of mine in California who shared my dislike for the NBA legend. We were both in our “angry-old-men” modes and babbled on and on about what a selfish, entitled jerk Bryant often was throughout his career with the Lakers.
My friend said something about this YouTube video of Bryant, the ultimate ball hog, firing up a wild, off-balance shot that was way off the mark while Pau Gasol, who was wide open near the basket, mouthed a four-letter word in disgust.
I said something about how ridiculously over the top it was for the Lakers to retire not one, but two uniform numbers for Bryant (he switched from No. 8 to No. 24 midway through his career).
My friend said something about what a sham it was for Bryant to score 60 points on 50 shots in his final game — on April 13, 2016 — against Utah Jazz players who were intentionally playing defense as if their feet were encased in cement.
I said something about how his ego was so out of control that he couldn’t co-exist with Shaquille O’Neal — even though the two had won three straight NBA championships as teammates.
And we both talked at length about Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case, the ugliness of which is persevered on the Internet forevermore.
It still disgusts me how Bryant’s defense lawyer called into question the woman’s moral character. And how she was receiving death threats and hate mail from clueless fans whose only concern was seeing Bryant back on the court ASAP — no matter what he did that July night in 2003.
It still disgusts me how Bryant received thunderous applause at Staples Center when he was introduced prior to the Lakers’ season opener the night of Oct. 28, 2003 — less than four months after the incident.
And I still remember handling an Associated Press wire photo that moved during that season of a lady in the crowd at a Lakers game proudly holding a large sign that read, “Kobe — from court to ‘court,’ we love you!”
Going on 17 years later, I’ll borrow John McEnroe’s famous four words in reference to that sign: “You cannot be serious!”
Mark Hurlbert, the prosecutor who pursued sexual assault charges against Bryant at the time, said in a recent interview that he believes he would have won a conviction if the case had gone to trial.
Anyway, my friend and I carried on about our contempt for Bryant that Sunday morning, but time was getting short. I remember hanging up the phone as my living room clock reached 11:06 a.m. — the precise time, we later found out, when Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others took off on their ill-fated helicopter flight from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif.
In the three weeks that Bryant has been gone, it’s hard to believe any professional athlete’s death has been mourned on a larger scale. About the only time anyone even approached this, in my mind, was when the enormously popular Dale Earnhardt was killed during the 2001 Daytona 500.
You have free articles remaining.
Basketball players from the NBA to high school have worn Kobe and Gianna’s respective uniform numbers — 24 and 2 — in commemoration. NBA players let the 24-second clock hit zero as another tribute. Cheerleaders have worn purple and gold ribbons — the Lakers’ colors — in their hair.
The tributes are continuing this weekend during the NBA All-Star events in Chicago. During Sunday night’s game in the United Center, “Team LeBron” will wear No. 2 in honor of Gianna and “Team Giannis” will wear the No. 24 in honor of Bryant.
Furthermore, the winner will be decided by which team first scores 24 points in the fourth quarter.
It’s been touching, to be sure. It’s also been a little perplexing.
During these last three weeks, I’ve been doing a lot of soul-searching about Bryant, just as so many others in my profession have been. Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke, the sportswriter who perhaps knew Bryant the best, wrote, “For 20 years, I fawned over his ability while ripping his selfishness. I marveled at his Mamba Mentality on the court, yet lamented the way it consumed him in real life.”
So why has there been this overwhelming mourning for someone who was so selfish and entitled for much of his life? Why has there been this outpouring of love for someone who might have committed a heinous act back in 2003?
The only answer I can come up with — and I think it’s a sound one — is that Bryant changed for the better as he matured. He was a superstar Prodigal Son who appeared to have cast his demons away and became a genuine family man who was devoted to his wife and four daughters.
Bryant rarely attended Lakers games after he retired, preferring to spend time with his family. As he told the Los Angeles Times’ Arash Markazi last October, “For me to make the trip to Staples Center, that means I’m missing an opportunity to spend another night with my kids when I know how fast that goes. I’d rather be with them than doing anything else.”
What happened in 2003 can’t just be swept under the rug, as if it never happened. But Bryant genuinely seems to have become a person who was as much of a star off the court as he was on it, from doting on his children to having all the time in the world for friends who asked for his time to coaching youth basketball players.
Maybe there is a lot to celebrate with this man, after all, simply because of the man he became. Members of the Case boys and girls basketball teams, who celebrated Bryant during their doubleheader against Park Feb. 7, seemed to understand there was far more to Bryant than the guy I was criticizing the morning of Jan. 26.
“It was who he was as a person and the vibes he gave off,” said Tonijah Perry, a forward for the Case girls team. “Even after retiring, he still stuck around the game to teach guys in the NBA what he went through. And he was so focused during games. That’s what I keep in mind — to stay focused even when things get rough.”
Case senior guard JayVian Farr, who had the maturity to inscribe the names of all the victims of that helicopter crash on his shoes that night, had similar feelings.
“It was the way he impacted people on and off the floor,” Farr said. “And especially after his career, it was how good of a father he was and how much he cared about being a family man first.”
Yes, Kobe Bryant genuinely changed for the better. And there’s a heck of a lot to be said for anyone who can pull that off.
“He had legitimate appeal for people,” said Wally Booker, the no-nonsense 74-year-old old coach of the Case girls. “I was always a basketball fan of his. But I just became a big-time Kobe Bryant fan, period.”
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com