Jackel column: Kobe Bryant's true appeal is that he changed for the better

So why has there been this overwhelming mourning for someone who was so selfish and entitled for much of his life? Why has there been this outpouring of love for someone who might have committed a heinous act back in 2003?

The only answer I can come up with — and I think it’s a sound one — is that Bryant changed for the better as he matured. He was a superstar Prodigal Son who appeared to have cast his demons away and became a genuine family man who was devoted to his wife and four daughters.

Bryant rarely attended Lakers games after he retired, preferring to spend time with his family. As he told the Los Angeles Times’ Arash Markazi last October, “For me to make the trip to Staples Center, that means I’m missing an opportunity to spend another night with my kids when I know how fast that goes. I’d rather be with them than doing anything else.”

What happened in 2003 can’t just be swept under the rug, as if it never happened. But Bryant genuinely seems to have become a person who was as much of a star off the court as he was on it, from doting on his children to having all the time in the world for friends who asked for his time to coaching youth basketball players.