Hunter enters transfer portal

One week after his former backcourt mate, Kamari MGee, transferred, Tyrese Hunter has put himself in position to do the same.

The two-time All-State guard for St. Catherine's High School, who led the Angels to the 2021 WIAA Division 3 championship, announced on Twitter Monday that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

"First of all, I'd like to thank the Good Lord for blessing me with the ability and talent to play this game that I love so much," Hunter wrote on social media. "Secondly, to Cyclone Nation I wanna thank you all for the support and undying enthusiasm that you give Cyclone basketball every game at Hilton Coliseum or on the road. I'll always appreciate it. Thanks to my coaches and staff as well as all the players for embracing me as I started my collegiate career here at Iowa State.

"After praying, speaking with my family, and giving myself time to carefully consider my next steps on this journey, I've decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal."

Hunter did not return a call from the Journal Times Tuesday seeking comment.

The 6-foot guard was named the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year at Iowa State last season. He averaged 11.0 points, 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in leading the Cyclones to a 22-13 record under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger.

One week earlier, McGee announced he was transferring from UW-Green Bay, where he started 20 of 29 games as a freshman, to Wisconsin. McGee, who was also a first-team All-State guard at St. Catherine's during the Angels' 2021 state championship season, is close friends with Hunter.

Does this mean Hunter could be reunited with McGee at Wisconsin? That remains to be seen, but it seems possible.

After all, the Badgers are looking to replace Johnny Davis, a first-team All-American who announced he was entering the NBA draft after his sophomore season.

Hunter set school freshman records with 172 assists and 71 steals. He scored 23 points and made 7 of 11 3-pointers in Iowa State's victory over LSU in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones reached the NCAA Sweet 16 after going just 2-22 in the 2020-21 season.

