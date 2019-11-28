Howard scores 40, Marquette beats Davidson 73-63.
MARQUETTE 73, DAVIDSON 63

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 28 Orlando Invitational - Davidson v Marquette

Marquette guard Markus Howard drives past Davidson guard Carter Collins during the 2019 Orlando Invitational Thursday at the HP Field House in Orlando, FL.  

 MARK LoMOGLIO, Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Markus Howard scored 40 points as Marquette beat Davidson 73-63 in the opening round of the Orlando Invitational on Thursday night.

It was Howard's fifth career game of 40 or more points.

With Marquette (4-1) clinging to a 60-59 lead with 2½ minutes to play, Howard made a layup and hit a free throw to complete a three-point play before adding a 3-pionter to key a game-ending Marquette surge.

Kellan Grady had 28 points for Davidson (2-4). He picked up 14 points to help the Wildcats go up 26-25 at the half.

Howard scored 15 first-half points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Davidson went 0 for 15 from 3-point range, ending a streak making at least one long-range jumper at 809 consecutive games. The previous time the Wildcats didn't make a 3 was Jan. 15, 1994 in a 65-63 win at East Tennessee State.

Marquette, which also got 12 points from Sacar Anim, converted 6 of 17 from behind the arc.

Davidson stayed close by dominating in the paint, outscoring Marquette 34-14.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: Held its previous four opponents to 36% shooting. Davidson, however connected for 45.8% (11 of 24) in the first half. The Wildcats ended up at 45.3% (24 of 53).

Davidson: Played the second games in a stretched of nine of 10 road games. It should be a test for how the Wildcats handle adversity heading into the conference schedule in January.

UP NEXT

Marquette faces USC in a Friday semifinal.

Davidson will meet Fairfield in the consolation round.

