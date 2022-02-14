How Racine-native Tyrese Hunter is making the grade at Iowa State; and may be headed to the NBA

Maybe it's partly because he had lost both of his parents before he got to high school, but Tyrese Hunter grew up in a hurry.

He certainly was a man among boys most of the time during his four seasons as a starting guard for the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team. As a junior and senior, Hunter's teams compiled a 53-1 record. They won one state championship, and likely would have won two had the pandemic not prevented it. And Hunter was a first-team All-State selection not once but twice.

And what a man this 18-year-old kid was the afternoon of Jan. 1, when he was warming up as a freshman guard for Iowa State. The Cyclones were 12-0 just one year after finishing 2-22 — the dynamic Hunter has had a great deal to do with that transformation. But this wasn't just another opponent on New Year's Day.

Iowa State was playing its first game of the season against an opponent from the rugged Big 12 Conference. What's more, those guys in the dark green uniforms warming up at the other end of the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, represented Baylor, which won the NCAA championship last April.

Talk about the big time. This was only the fourth Division I matchup between 12-0 teams in the previous 40 years. And Hunter was going to run Cyclones' show as their point guard. As a freshman.

Iowa State stayed with Baylor before losing 77-72. And Hunter held his own against the Bears with 12 points, four assists, two steals and a block.

But he wasn't satisfied. Winners are never satisfied with a loss.

"I hold myself to a high standard," Hunter said Friday afternoon during a telephone interview from Ames. "I just know I could have played better at the beginning of the game. I finished pretty hard, pretty good, but we didn't come out with the win."

T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State's first-year coach, is well aware of what he has in with Hunter. Otzelberger, who was coach of the Catholic Central boys basketball team in Burlington during the 2003-04 season, prefers to think of Hunter as someone who made possible what had been an impossible mission.

Starting in the Big 12 as a freshman?

Bringing to life what had been a moribund program?

Maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average during the fall semester?

That's incredible to think about, but Hunter has been handling it rather well.

"He's certainly embraced everything we've asked of him," Otzelberger said. "It's no small task to come into this league as a freshman and start and start at the point guard position.

"He's done a terrific job in a job that almost is mission impossible in this conference because the majority of the league is littered with 22- and 23-year-old veteran players. There's not another freshman point guard that is even starting in this league. So it says a lot about what we're asking from him and what he's done. He's had some games lately where he's been a great game manager. In the Missouri game (which Iowa State won 67-50 on Jan. 29), he didn't have a turnover."

Not too bad for someone who briefly reopened his recruitment last spring when Steve Prohm, the coach who recruited him to Iowa State, was fired after that 2-22 season. But Otzelberger quickly won Hunter over once he was hired as Prohm's successor.

Hunter made a flying leap into his academics, setting up a 4.0 grade-point average last fall. He dedicated himself to the weight room, beefing up from his high school weight of 160 pounds to 178. He became acclimated with his new teammates after plenty of practice.

What followed was a fantastic start for Hunter and the Cyclones, who blew through their nonconference schedule and ascended to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll going into that showdown against Baylor.

"What we're really looking for from Tyrese is to play with maturity and experience and a command and he's embraced that and he's done it," Otzelberger said. "Now, has it been perfect? No. But we've been really pleased with the offense.

"And he's a good on-ball defender and we're going to continue to challenge him to be even better there. He gets steals and he's got the instincts to read passing lanes off the ball."

Wearing the same No. 11 he wore at St. Catherine's — Hunter requested that number because he was born Aug. 11, 1993 — he has occasionally created the same magic he used to create in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium.

Hunter is one of two players who have started all 25 of Iowa State's games this season. He is first in assists (110) and steals (48), and is second in scoring (10.8 average).

He also is exceptional as a defender, a role he was prepared to take on after playing for four seasons under former St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett. When asked to compare the coaching styles of Bennett, a former college coach, and Otzelberger, Bennett singled out defense.

"I think they both see eye to eye on the defensive end, just knowing what defense can lead to," Hunter said. "That's something I credit to coach Bennett. I was already a step ahead going into college just because of defense.

"I was always taught you could affect the game in multiple ways if your shot is not falling."

But there have also been plenty of challenges along the way in this success story.

Hunter has struggled with consistency with his shot, going just 99 for 252 (39.3%) from the floor, including 20 for 94 (21.3%) from 3-point range. He also leads the Cyclones in turnovers with 82.

"It's more difficult, especially how physical the Big 12 is with the ball pressure," Hunter said. "It's not easy getting up and getting a shot. With me having to create for others and then finding my own shots, that's a challenge."

The Big 12, which Otzelberger considers to be the most competitive conference in the nation, features No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Baylor, No. 11 Texas Tech and No. 20 Texas. Not surprisingly, the young Cyclones have gone just 3-9 in the conference.

There is no such thing as an easy game in this conference.

"It's the Big 12, so you've got to come out and play every night," Hunter said. "Everybody's going to bring their all every night. You win some and you lose some, but at the end of the day, you always learn and move on, because the games go quick.

"I've put in enough work to just go out there and be confident."

Through the highs and lows, Hunter has confidants among his former St. Catherine's teammates. That's especially been the case with Kamari McGee, a first-team All-State guard with Hunter last season who is now starting for UW-Green Bay.

"We talk to each other a lot, actually," he said. "We watch each other's games and point out stuff. Just having him watching over me with another set of eyes is good. And that's what I try to be for him."

Could he be NBA bound?

NBA Draft insider Jeremy Woo has included Hunter as a prospect to watch, along with another fast-rising Wisconsin product: Badger sophomore Johnny Davis, a La Crosse native.

"The Cyclones are unexpectedly 6-0 to start the year, and their freshman point guard has been the primary catalyst," Woo wrote of Hunter in November. "Hunter has been a bit inefficient scoring the ball, but he plays with a lot of poise for someone who doesn’t turn 19 until August. He’s been able to limit mistakes and change games defensively and in transition with his incredible closing speed and burst. Just watching him operate and read opponents, it’s almost a certainty he’s going to be a positive NBA defender in spite of standing 6-foot-0 — he can get into ballhandlers and jump passing lanes. Hunter’s shooting percentages need to level out in a positive way as the season goes on, but he looks like a first-round-type talent and is arguably the most intriguing freshman true point guard in college hoops."

In a December draft preview for Sports Illustrated, Woo considered Hunter a fringe-first rounder if he enters the draft after his freshman season. But by January, as Iowa State's hot start sputtered in Big 12 play, Hunter had fallen off Woo's mock draft list.

Of course, anyone who plays at this level likely considers a potential career in the NBA.

Hunter is no exception. But he is grounded with his aspirations.

"Every kid in college thinks about that," he said. "But you've got to focus on the big goal, and I feel the big goal right now is just winning the next game."

After the start he's had to his college career, Hunter appears to be in position to win a lot more games during the next three-plus years.

"There's a lot we're asking of him," Otzelberger said. "Nobody else in this league, which is the best league in the country, is asking that of anybody. He's done a good job in what has been almost mission impossible."

