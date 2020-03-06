High school boys basketball: Prairie's defense steps up against Racine Lutheran WITH VIDEO

"They were a lot better defensively tonight and that was our biggest problem," he said. "We couldn't get anything going against them, basically, until the second half.

"In this game you need to play great defense and you need to make shots and then you can be successful. And we didn't do any of that in the first half."

Lutheran (9-15) fell into a 10-0 hole with 13:13 left in the first half and scrambled to get back into the game the rest of the way. Krekling scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half and Nesbitt had 10 as the Hawks took a 29-16 halftime lead.

In the second half, Woodward started to find the range and Nathan Zawicki, who scored 16 points, connected on a couple of 3-pointers to keep Lutheran in the game. Scooter Molbeck also seemed more energized in the second half, coming up with loose balls and scoring all seven of his points.

"He was aggressive," Christensen said of Molbeck. "He was taking the ball to the basket and we've been telling him that all year. He was much more aggressive in the second half. He took it right at them and made plays."