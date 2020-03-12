High school basketball tournaments in jeopardy after Kohl Center says it will not host final games

"The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours," WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a statement Thursday morning, before learning the Kohl Center would not be available. "As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of" the virus.

Local impact

Three Racine County boys basketball teams were scheduled to play in sectional semifinals Thursday night, and they all played in front of mostly empty bleachers.

DIVISION 1: Case vs. Kenosha Bradford, at Milwaukee South

DIVISION 3: St. Catherine's vs. Delafield St. John's Northwestern Military, at Waukesha South

DIVISION 4: The Prairie School vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science, at West Allis Hale

St. Catherine's Principal Mike Arendt informed students Thursday morning that they will be refunded for tickets purchased for undefeated St. Catherine's game that night.