High school basketball tournaments in jeopardy after Kohl Center says it will not host final games

RACINE COUNTY — Attendance at high school basketball games across the state will be severely limited due to fears of further spreading COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, which has indefinitely suspended the professional NBA and NHL seasons. The NCAA Tournament, otherwise known as March Madness, has been canceled outright.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced new guidelines Thursday morning, saying public events can have no more than 250 attendees, citing guidance from the World Health Organization. And then late Thursday afternoon, the Kohl Center in Madison, announced that it would not allow the boy's state finals to be held there, leaving the tournament without a home nine days it was set to hold the state semifinal and final games.
In a press release, the WIAA announced that its board will "consider next steps" about what to do about the tournament, as well as the girl's basketball tournament in Green Bay.
"The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours," WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a statement Thursday morning, before learning the Kohl Center would not be available. "As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of" the virus.
Local impact
Three Racine County boys basketball teams were scheduled to play in sectional semifinals Thursday night, and they all played in front of mostly empty bleachers.
- DIVISION 1: Case vs. Kenosha Bradford, at Milwaukee South
- DIVISION 3: St. Catherine's vs. Delafield St. John's Northwestern Military, at Waukesha South
- DIVISION 4: The Prairie School vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science, at West Allis Hale
St. Catherine's Principal Mike Arendt informed students Thursday morning that they will be refunded for tickets purchased for undefeated St. Catherine's game that night.
"We found out in an email this morning from the WIAA that this was coming forth and then Dan (Miller, St. Catherine's athletic director) received communication from Waukesha South about what ticket allotments we would be allowed," Arendt said. "We're going to make the best of this situation and try and continue to create the best environment for the student-athletes. We're just happy that that they're still allowing the games to be played."
Each team in each game will have 88 tickets to distribute. Prairie coach and Athletic Director Jason Atanasoff described to The Journal Times how the tickets will be distributed:
- Each of the 14 players on each team will get four tickets.
- The six coaches will get two tickets each.
- The remaining tickets will go to administrators and students.
- The WIAA said that a limit of 22 team personnel will be allowed to attend.
Tickets will not be sold to the public. All prepurchased tickets "will be refunded in full," the WIAA has promised, excluding those for family who still attend.
According to the WIAA's release: "Contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament are permitted."
But, "Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited."
The live broadcasts of the state tournament will still be broadcast, but press access is limited. The Journal Times had been granted access to St. Catherine's game in Waukesha.
"We know how disappointing this is for fans, students, alums, friends, and followers of the game," Siena Catholic Schools, which includes St. Catherine's, said in a press release.
For the livestream of St. Catherine's game Thursday night, go to: goblackshirts.com/2020/02/04/