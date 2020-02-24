High school basketball: Park girls beat Madison West 44-37 in D1 regional quarterfinal

The Park High School girls basketball team definitely didn't earn any style points while winning a Division 1 regional quarterfinal game on Monday night.
Still, the Panthers are moving on to the next round of the playoffs.
Park trailed Madison West 26-21 at halftime, but rallied in the second half to win 44-37 at the Park Fieldhouse.
The game had been scheduled to be played Tuesday night, but the threat of a large snow storm Tuesday and the long travel distance between Racine and Madison caused officials to move it to Monday.
The change seemed to affect the Panthers (8-15) as they struggled in the first half against the Regents (1-22).
"It took us a while to find our rhythm" said Park coach Carey Palacios. "We had a hard time getting into the flow of the game. We were missing layups, making bad passes and our decision making was not good.
"But our girls are resilient and they finally started playing some basketball."
The Panthers took the lead midway through the second half, then did enough to keep their advantage and win the game.
"They did just enough," Palacios said. "Give credit to Madison West. They played hard. They played well enough to win."
Alexis Betker scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Panthers, while Adele Senzig added 15 points and had a team-high nine rebounds.
Madison West got eight points and 14 rebounds from Sawyer Sullivan and eight points from Mirra Blehert.
Park's victory sends it to a regional semifinal against No. 2 seed Madison Memorial, which is 21-1, on Friday night at Madison.
"We're such a Jekyll and Hyde team," Palacios said. "We struggle against teams that don't have great records and then we almost beat Oak Creek, which has won about 100 straight conference games. We know what we're going up against Friday. We plan on giving them our best game. Our girls know how to fight until the end and we hope to shock the world."
Boys
SOUTH MILWAUKEE 71, UNION GROVE 62: The Broncos didn't have much pep in their step in the first half, falling behind 43-23 on their way to losing a nonconference game at South Milwaukee.
The Rockets made eight 3-pointers in the first half, as Union Grove (9-12) struggled on defense.
"In the first half we had zero energy. We didn't have any kind of intensity," said Broncos coach David Pettit. "We were undisciplined on defense and they were on fire from the outside."
Union Grove tried to come back in the second half, cutting the lead to eight several times, but could get no closer, Pettit said.
"We just didn't have enough gas in the tank to get us out of the hole we dug in the first half," he said.
The Rockets (8-13) made 11 of 19 3-pointers and 14 of 27 free throws.
For Union Grove, Sam Rampulla scored 20 points, making 9 of 13 shots, and grabbed seven rebounds. Logan Tenhagen added 16 points, while Tyson Skalecki scored 13 and grabbed eight rebounds.
"Both Logan and Tyson played well," Pettit said. "They are younger players and we have been waiting for them to get better on defense and take care of the ball better. They both had good games."