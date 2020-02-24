High school basketball: Park girls beat Madison West 44-37 in D1 regional quarterfinal

Alexis Betker scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Panthers, while Adele Senzig added 15 points and had a team-high nine rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison West got eight points and 14 rebounds from Sawyer Sullivan and eight points from Mirra Blehert.

Park's victory sends it to a regional semifinal against No. 2 seed Madison Memorial, which is 21-1, on Friday night at Madison.

"We're such a Jekyll and Hyde team," Palacios said. "We struggle against teams that don't have great records and then we almost beat Oak Creek, which has won about 100 straight conference games. We know what we're going up against Friday. We plan on giving them our best game. Our girls know how to fight until the end and we hope to shock the world."

Boys

SOUTH MILWAUKEE 71, UNION GROVE 62: The Broncos didn't have much pep in their step in the first half, falling behind 43-23 on their way to losing a nonconference game at South Milwaukee.

The Rockets made eight 3-pointers in the first half, as Union Grove (9-12) struggled on defense.