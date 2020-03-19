Greg Cote: Backlash over NBA testing for coronavirus mirrors growing anxiety, new national mood

The Brooklyn Nets and some other NBA teams have been testing players and staff for the COVID-19 coronavirus as a precaution — even those who have showed no symptoms.

It might be understandable in that seven of the league's players have tested positive, including four Nets, superstar Kevin Durant among them. So it might figure the first major sport to shut down would be aggressive in containing this outbreak in its own extended family.

Controversy has ensued.

The mayor of New York City, home to one-third of Americans who have tested positive, has criticized the NBA, with the league and its players union having to defend themselves. The public outcry has centered on privilege — the idea the well-connected or wealthy can access test kits that are in such short supply and desperate demand.

NYC mayor Bill de Blasio made an issue of it Tuesday after the Nets announced four of their players had tested positive.

"With all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested," wrote de Blasio in a Tweet. "Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick."