Giannis watches in 2nd half as Nets beat Bucks 119-116

The Nets have a patchwork lineup but are fighting Orlando for seventh place in the East and putting more distance between ninth-place Washington as they try to avoid a play-in for the final postseason spot.

Brooklyn led 94-88 at the start of the fourth, and the Bucks went on a 16-10 run to take their first lead of the second half at 107-104 on a 3-pointer by D.J. Wilson with 5:31 left. Sterling Brown's 3 with 3:56 to play put the Bucks up 110-107.

Chiozza scored on a reverse layup, then Luwawu-Cabarrot hit a 3 with 2:59 left to put the Nets ahead to stay. He added a second with 2:31 to go. Korver hit a long jumper with 1:48 left, but it was ruled two points and not a 3 that would have tied it at 115.

Luwawu-Cabarrot played 31 minutes and was 8 of 12, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said they've been trying to find the right role for the guard.

"Hopefully, we found a sweet spot for him," Vaughn said. "Seems like he's in a good rhythm. We'll continue to put him in positions where he can take advantage of his speed and shooting ability."

Milwaukee appeared ready to clinch from the opening tip as the Bucks scored eight of the first 10 points and hit 7 of 14 beyond the arc. The Nets led 40-34 at the end of the first quarter and 73-65 at halftime.