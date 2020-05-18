Former UW assistant Paris survives tough stretch at Chattanooga

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lamont Paris knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

Oh, sure, the former assistant coach for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team took over a Chattanooga program that had won 19 games the previous season and had a history of success. But as Paris dove into his first head-coaching gig in the spring of 2017, he understood he was going to have to essentially rebuild a roster that had lost six seniors.

That was one challenge. Another was a bit more unforeseen and involved establishing an academic culture within the program while being handcuffed, he says without going into specifics, by the task of reshaping a roster without incurring penalties within the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate system.

It’s complicated, but it should be noted Paris spent as much time talking about success in the classroom as he did success on the court during an interview last week. One item he shared with pride: His Mocs have posted a cumulative GPA of more than 3.0 in each of the past two semesters.

“The great thing about that is once you get over the hump of that,” Paris said, “you feel much better.”