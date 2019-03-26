Alex Van Dyke had a story he might have told as a senior at Union Grove High School in 2015, but he wasn't yet mature enough to tell it as eloquently as it deserved to be told.
The 6-foot-8 center for the Broncos' basketball team spoke more in sound bites at that point in his life, especially to a strange reporter sticking a recorder into his face who was asking him about an extended period of darkness in his life. Two years removed at the time from being beaten up so badly from chemotherapy that his liver was failing, Van Dyke was a survivor who was just rounding back into shape at the time.
But this story would have to wait. Van Dyke just wasn't ready yet in 2015.
And now he is.
"It just kind of came with confidence," Van Dyke said of his far more extroverted disposition. "And obviously practice. Speaking to people in public takes practice, but confidence is a huge thing. Another thing that I think helped was being on a winning team in a difficult league and getting some national attention."
That's the part that clinches his story. Van Dyke went on to play for UW-Oshkosh, which won the NCAA Division III championship March 16 with a 96-82 victory over Swarthmore College (Pa.) in Fort Wayne, Ind.
No, Van Dyke was not a star, but that only seasons his story all the more. A young man who saw only about 40 seconds of playing time in the national championship game went through peaks and valleys throughout his four years at Oshkosh, from being a valuable defensive presence during the meaningful games of March Madness to sitting for long stretches and wondering why.
So many others would have quit in this world of instant gratification. But a boy who took on diabetes, high blood pressure, acid reflux, pancreatitis, extreme fatigue, uncontrollable vomiting, endless prescription pills and seeing his hair wash away in the shower, among so many other ugly memories during his bout with cancer, learned the value of sticking to something while he was fighting for his life.
He already has been given a championship watch. Before he graduates in May with a degree in finance, he will be given a ring to go with that watch.
And Oshkosh coach Matt Lewis feels his reserve center deserves to slip on that ring as much as anyone among the Titans.
"I think Alex said it best," Lewis said. "He was in a recent video and he said he had a lot of people, doctors and others, who said he wasn't going to get to play basketball in high school or beyond. And Alex just didn't accept that answer.
"He worked at it, made himself a college player and eventually made himself a national champion. And while doing that, he found out what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. I think Alex has had a tremendous four years at Oshkosh. He helped take our program from not being much when he hopped on board four years ago to being to four straight national tournaments."
The diagnosis
Before Van Dyke's life spiraled into a living hell, he was boy with emerging basketball skills while growing up in Union Grove. Inheriting height from his 5-11 mother, Audrey, and 6-4 father, Allen, this only child first started developing his skills at The Prairie School, which he attended from pre-kindergarten through the ninth grade.
Audrey, a standout for Yorktown High School in Arlington, Va., taught her son all she knew. It just took awhile for Alex to listen with both ears.
"I didn't really like basketball when I was younger, but my parents sort of made me stick with it because they told me I would regret it if I quit," Van Dyke said. "So, fourth grade, we were playing in the Chavez Center in Racine and we got blown out by some team. But for some reason, I just had a real lot of fun and since then, I just liked playing basketball."
That changed on Sept. 13, 2010, two weeks before Van Dyke's 14th birthday, when basketball courts would be replaced by hospital beds. Dealing with an unrelenting disease would dwarf everything else in his life when he checked into Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee that day.
"I had little red dots all over my legs and I had a tiny bruise on my bicep," said Van Dyke, who was entering the eighth grade at Prairie at the time. "When I woke up the next morning, my entire arm was purple. I used to box for conditioning and I went to workout on a Saturday. I couldn't do that. I was too tired.
"I thought, 'These things aren't normal. I probably should see a doctor.' So I went the following Monday."
The dreary diagnosis was revealed to the Van Dyke family on Sept. 15, 2010. Alex had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is the most common childhood cancer. Three years of chemotherapy followed along with countless complications that were the source of misery.
From the beginning, a boy took the news like a man.
"They asked the three of us how we wanted to deal with the information transfer," Van Dyke said. "I said I wanted to know everything. I got told everything. There really wasn't any sugarcoating.
"I don't remember being upset or anything. The first question I had was whether I would be able to play basketball. They said, 'Probably not.' And I said, 'You're wrong.' "
Van Dyke was also told he would get much sicker before he got better. And he did, with the depths of his sickness coming nearly three years later. When asked if he ever feared for his life, Van Dyke said. "The only time I ever felt like that was in August 2013, when I had the liver failure. They were talking about the potential need for a transplant and that was the only time I ever felt that things might not go OK."
The recovery
But just when things were at their worst, Van Dyke finally started winning this tug of war. He was told his liver was failing Aug. 12, 2013, which turned out to be the last day he would receive chemotherapy.
"Wednesday night, they were talking about a transplant and then on Thursday morning, they took a test again and it was dramatically improved," Van Dyke said.
Van Dyke had played basketball at Prairie as a freshman and as Union Grove as a sophomore while undergoing chemotherapy. By his junior year, he was starting to resume living a normal life. And as a senior, Van Dyke led Union Grove in scoring (14.7 average), rebounding (8.1) and blocked shots (1.8).
During Van Dyke's four years at Oshkosh, a program that finished 4-21 in 2012, had successive records of 18-10, 17-11, 25-8 and 29-3. Van Dyke's statistical contributions during that time were 60 points, 85 rebounds and 14 blocks, but he presence on this team went far beyond those modest statistics.
"Alex had to earn his time on the court and, to his credit, he just stuck with it and kept getting better," Lewis said. "He definitely helped us win quite a bit. He put so much into it to get to where he is."
There was a lot of winning for Van Dyke off the court, as well. This once reticent kid has shared his experience at numerous functions, including those hosted by Make-A-Wish, the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund.
"He came back and practiced with us over Christmas break and he was yelling at our guys about defense and talking," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "It was refreshing to hear someone who has been through a college program come back and say the same things we're saying in practice every day."
With basketball in his rear-view mirror, Van Dyke plans to become a lawyer and already has been accepted by the Marquette, Drake and Dayton law schools. Best yet, he is a champion who is cancer-free.
"Obviously, we're very proud," Audrey Van Dyke said. "College sports is hard work and I think it says something when you're able to complete that and also be a good student. Balancing being a student and an athlete is hard."
Said Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen: "It's a credit to him to have cancer like that and have to fight it, fight it, fight it and then beat it. He fought through the whole thing and became a much better player and, I'll guarantee you, a much better person because of it."
