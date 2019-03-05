The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team knew it was in for a battle in the first round of its first Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Tuesday.
The Rangers’ opponent, Lake Superior State, had given them fits this season in both meetings, both of which were two-point victories for Parkside.
It was more of the same Tuesday in a tight battle, but the Rangers got a lift from several players and pulled out a 75-68 victory over the Lakers in the DeSimone Gymnasium on the Parkside campus in Somers.
Third-seeded Parkside (16-11) advances to play Grand Valley State in the GLIAC semifinals at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Mich. Grand Valley State, the seventh seed, upset second seed Ashland 72-61 Tuesday.
The game featured nine lead changes, with Parkside holding the largest lead at 55-48 with 10:21 left. But the Lakers (15-11) went on a 13-5 run to take a 61-60 lead with 4:29 left. But a layup by Chavares Flanigan with 3:23 left put the Rangers up for good at 62-61.
The key was staying calm.
“We did good job of keeping our composure,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “We executed our offense and started to make some shots.”
The Lakers contained Flanigan, holding him under his average with nine points, but he also had eight assists as others came through and made key baskets, Reigel said.
“They did a good job of taking away Chip Flanigan, so others had to step up,” Reigel said. “That was important — without the other players hitting big shots, we wouldn’t be in the game.”
The Rangers had excellent balance on offense. Adam Bonk and Ramar Evans had 14 points each, Brandon Trimble had 13 and Brandon Hau had 11. Flanigan’s nine-point night was capped by a dunk with 10 second left to seal the victory.
Rog Stein led Lake Superior State with 22 points and Tim Cairnduff had 16. The Lakers’ leading scorer, Blake Marquardt, was held to 14.
Parkside split with Grand Valley State, winning on the road and suffering their only home loss to Grand Valley.
“They are very athletic, so we have rebound well and do a better job taking care of the ball,” Reigel said.
Women
ASHLAND 77, UW-PARKSIDE 59: The Eagles jumped out to a 21-9 lead and never looked back in a victory over the Rangers in the first round of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament at Ashland, Ohio.
Ashland (27-2) led 37-21 at halftime.
Parkside (12-15) got within 10 points of the Eagles at 51-41 after the third quarter, but Ashland pulled away at the end to end the Rangers’ season.
Carolina Rahkonen was the only player to score in double figures for Parkside, totaling 12 points. Blair Arthur and Alyssa Nelson added eight each and Arthur had eight rebounds.
Jodi Johnson led Ashland with 27 points and two others scored 10.
