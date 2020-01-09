College basketball: Park graduate Nobal Days making an impact at Tulane

The man overseeing this rapid progression has been Hunter, who developed a strong coaching reputation leading IUPIU from 1994-2011 and Georgia State from 2011-19. He coached two future NBA players during that time — current Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill and Hunter's son, R.J. Hunter, a guard who was the Boston Celtics’ first-round draft choice in 2015.

Hunter faced a major challenge taking over a program that had gone 36-68 the four previous seasons and he was looking for something from anyone who might give the Green Wave a spark. He wasn’t expecting to get it from Days, at least not this season.

“I’ll be honest with you,” he said. “When he first came in, I thought we would redshirt him and he would get stronger. But we started practice and his teams keep winning and he kept getting better and better. And then an injury happens and we’re kind of throwing him in the fire.

“Every inch he has, he gives to you. He’s not the most athletic, but he’s one of the best basketball IQ guys I ever coached. He understands the game and he knows his limitations. And he knows how not to worry about his limitations but to play to his strengths.

“Our turnaround has a lot to do with Nobal and it won’t show in the stats because he does a lot of little things that don’t come out in the stat sheets.”