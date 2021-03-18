College basketball: Iowa State hires former BCC coach Otzelberger as head coach

There could be prominent Racine County connection with the Iowa State University men’s basketball team next season.

T.J. Otzelberger, who was head coach of the Catholic Central High School boys basketball team in Burlington during the 2003-04 season, was hired to take over Iowa State’s program on Thursday.

The question is whether one of the guards on his first Iowa State team will be Tyrese Hunter, who recently led St. Catherine’s High School to the WIAA Division 3 boys state championship.

Hunter committed last August to Iowa State under former coach Steve Prohm.

St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said Hunter had not yet spoken to Otzelberger as of Thursday afternoon

Otzelberger is returning to Iowa State as head coach after two years at UNLV, athletic director Jamie Pollard announced Thursday.

This will be the 43-year-old Otzelberger’s third stint in Ames, his first as head coach. He was an assistant under Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm, who was fired Tuesday after a 2-22 season in which the Cyclones went winless in the Big 12.