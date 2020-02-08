College basketball: Horlick graduate Bunch makes the grade at Grambling State

When Jason Treutalaar first encountered Travon Bunch at Horlick High School in the fall of 2011, he could immediately sense what the kid could mean to his basketball program.
What coach wouldn’t be thrilled with the arrival of a 6-foot-10 sophomore center who was just waiting to be developed into a potential force?
It didn’t work out that way. But it sure worked out in the long run for Bunch, who is now a 7-foot senior center for Grambling State University in Louisiana. He had a learning disability at Horlick, but Bunch earned a diploma from Grambling in December and will have that to fall back on if nothing works out in basketball after this season.
“It’s been a pretty long journey for me,” Bunch said with his deep, resonant voice. “I would say it’s been very character building for me and it made me the person I am today. I don’t think I would change the road I took.
“If I could go back, I would do the same thing because, in the end, I appreciate being in the position I am right now way more than I would have back then. I feel I’ve matured way more and I’m ready to take everything out of this that I can. I want to use this for what it’s worth.”
To say the least, Bunch was a project during the 2011-12 school year, when he played on the junior varsity team as a sophomore at Horlick. He had rare size, but his game needed a lot of work. And with his academic issues, Bunch required extra attention in the classroom.
“Yeah, he was an eye-opener,” Treutelaar said when asked for his first impressions about Bunch. “He was very raw, but he had the size. It was a matter of making sure he was eligible. That was one of the big things he needed helped with, the academics.
“He had some real good support here at Horlick and was able to get himself eligible. He was very coachable. He was one of the nicest young men I ever coached. He was a gentle giant — just a sweet type of guy. You almost had to try to instill some toughness into him because he was such a good guy and it carried over to the court a little bit.”
That sweet disposition also carried over into Treutelaar’s home. Looking out for the kid, Treutelaar used to invite Bunch over to his house, where the gentle giant became quick friends with Treutelaar’s 18-month-old son, Reece. Bunch used to pull out children’s stories and read with a certain dramatic eloquence and conviction for the enthralled Reece.
“He was a fun one,” Treutelaar said of Bunch. “He put a little life into the reading and my son was just mesmerized by him. There was a neat connection there.”
Bunch was on Horlick’s varsity during the 2012-13 season and appeared in 14 games as a junior, averaging 5.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. But highlights were minimal. His signature moment that season was scoring 12 points in one game.
And then it was over. Bunch didn’t finish out that season on the basketball team because of academic issues and a long road to where he is today ensued.
In November 2013, he left Horlick to enroll in a prep school in St. Louis. Then he was off to Georgia Prep Sports Academy in Hampton, Ga., where he stayed through the 2014-15 school year. One of his teammates in Georgia was former Horlick and St. Catherine’s standout Romeo Bouie, who is Bunch’s first cousin.
His next stops were Mount Zion Prep School in Lanham, Md., for the 2015-16 season, Indian Hills Community College in Ottuma, Iowa in 2016-17 and Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kan., in 2017-18.
Bunch kept trying to find the right fit, both academically and from a basketball standpoint, and he managed to stay positive throughout the process. He just didn’t feel he belonged for an assortment of reasons, on several occasions.
“In every situation I was, I saw a positive, so I just took those situations and ran with it,” Bunch said.
His most recent stop has been his most rewarding. Bunch enrolled at Grambling for the 2018-19 school year and has played the last two seasons for Donte’ Jackson, a Milwaukee native who played one season for UW-Milwaukee.
Bunch appeared in nine games last season, when the Tigers went 17-17. He averaged 3.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
“Travon has come a long way,” Jackson said. “He’s our starting center and he’s, of course, from Wisconsin, so I’ve known him since he played AAU basketball for the Bray Center, the Milwaukee Running Rebels ... I’ve pretty much followed him since he was a child. I even followed him through junior college.”
Bunch has blossomed as senior. He has appeared in all 22 games for the 11-11 Tigers and has averaged 8.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He has made 76 of 123 shots from the floor (.618) and leads Grambling State with 39 blocked shots.
“I think he knows the sky’s the limit for him,” Jackson said. “He’s an athletic 7-footer and for him, it’s about work ethic and putting yourself in the right position at the right time.”
Bunch was the tall lanky kid wearing No. 24 roaming around in the paint at the Fiserv Forum Dec. 17, when Grambling lost to Marquette 93-72. In 21 minutes that day, Bunch contributed seven points, two rebounds and two blocked shots before fouling out.
Unfortunately for Grambling State, Marquette guard Markus Howard took off for 26 points that day.
“He was playing in front of his family and I think he played pretty well,” Jackson said of Bunch. “It was just the Markus Howard Show after awhile.”
In addition to becoming a force inside this season, Jackson has noticed something else about Bunch. After sometimes being resistant to teammates his first year at Grambling State, Bunch has matured into a true leader.
“He’s grown immensely as a person,” Jackson said. “He’s one of the guys who tries to lead on the team and lead by example. When we first got him, he was sometimes a little confrontational with some of his teammates and we talked to him about just growing as a person and trusting people.
“When we he finally got to a stable situation in college, he had to understand that everyone had his best interests.”
Said Bunch: “It came from growing. I had to learn that not everybody has bad intentions toward you. I started being positive after having a negative outlook on things.”
With a degree in hand, Bunch will have several options after moving on from Grambling State. He could look to play professionally somewhere — Jackson believes he has that level of talent — or he could pursue a career.
Whatever he decides, Bunch will look back on Grambling State with considerable fondness.
“I feel they gave me a chance to prove that I belonged,” Bunch said. “They have me an even bigger chance to further my life after basketball. They helped me achieve all the goals I wanted to do in life.”
Meanwhile, Treutelaar will always look back on Bunch with fondness — to the extend where he dabs his eyes as his voice cracks about a former underdog who found a way to succeed.
“He’s a neat guy,” Treutelaar said after a long pause. “From a coaching standpoint, these are victories.”