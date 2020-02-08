College basketball: Horlick graduate Bunch makes the grade at Grambling State

When Jason Treutalaar first encountered Travon Bunch at Horlick High School in the fall of 2011, he could immediately sense what the kid could mean to his basketball program.

What coach wouldn’t be thrilled with the arrival of a 6-foot-10 sophomore center who was just waiting to be developed into a potential force?

It didn’t work out that way. But it sure worked out in the long run for Bunch, who is now a 7-foot senior center for Grambling State University in Louisiana. He had a learning disability at Horlick, but Bunch earned a diploma from Grambling in December and will have that to fall back on if nothing works out in basketball after this season.

“It’s been a pretty long journey for me,” Bunch said with his deep, resonant voice. “I would say it’s been very character building for me and it made me the person I am today. I don’t think I would change the road I took.

“If I could go back, I would do the same thing because, in the end, I appreciate being in the position I am right now way more than I would have back then. I feel I’ve matured way more and I’m ready to take everything out of this that I can. I want to use this for what it’s worth.”