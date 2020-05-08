College basketball: Case graduate Ozier transferring to Louisiana Monroe

Ozier went 146 of 379 (38.4%) from from the floor, including 24 for 68 (35.3%) from 3-point range last season. He was instrumental in the the Pioneers improving from 15-17 his freshman year to 20-13 last season.

“He had a real good two years and helped us win a lot of games,” Latina said. “We were very pleased with his progress on the court and off the court. I think he matured a lot. He made some mistakes in his time with us, but we feel he was trending in the right direction.

“I think maybe he just wanted a change of scenery. I don’t know. He expressed that to us and we’re going to have a lot of new faces, so maybe he just felt it was his time. We try to support our guys in every way and we don’t want to hold anyone back. If he feels he’s better off somewhere else, we’re OK with that.”

Ozier was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year and earned second-team Associated Press All-State honors as a senior at Case in 2017 after averaging 30.4 points per game. He ranks first on Case’s all-time scoring list with 1,405 points despite having just 94 through his sophomore season.

He moved on to Scotland Campus Sports, a prep school in Scotland, Pa., where he averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game in one season. He then signed with Sacred Heart in April 2018.