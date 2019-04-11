As Bryan Bedford prepared to be interviewed for this story Wednesday morning, he cautioned that there was a good chance he would be interrupted from time to time.
Sure enough, Bedford spoke all of 10 words before he excused himself and said he had a situation to handle with a student. As it turned out, he wasn’t able to call back for several hours.
Such is a day in the life of the assistant principal at Central Elementary School in Brecksville, Ohio, 13 miles south of Cleveland. Elementary school kids daily seek out Bedford, a 2000 Case graduate, for guidance and he handles each student with care and commitment.
“I am so lucky to work with Bryan,” Central School principal Colleen Toth said. “His love for kids is evident every day as he interacts with the students, families and teachers.
“He makes a difference in the lives of our students by building relationships and making connections with them. Bryan is truly an asset to our school and the Brecksville-Broadview Heights community. I am proud and privileged to work with such an amazing person.”
Twenty years ago this spring, Bedford was a 6-foot-4 junior center for a Case basketball team that won the WIAA Division 1 state championship. It was the first Racine public school boys basketball program to win a state championship since 1943 and it hasn’t been matched since.
“It was a unique experience that had not been done in a while and has not been done since,” said the 37-year-old Bedford, who was third team Associated Press All-State as a senior. “You talk about any talent that came before and any talent that has been seen in Racine since then, it is always going to be compared to that championship team.”
While Bedford was playing a pivotal role in that championship run, he was dedicating himself to being one of the most accomplished students at Case. That was instilled him from an early age by his parents, John and Mary, and he learned to push himself and overachieve from an early age.
He graduated among the top-10 students in his class. And then he went on to Kent State and made a contribution as an undersized forward routinely playing against much bigger players in college.
“The thing about college sports is everyone is stronger and faster,” Bedford said. “So I think the height discrepancy presented itself much more at the collegiate level for me. You’re consistently matched up against guys who are 6-8 or taller.”
Meanwhile, Bedford was working on his degree in mathematics, which he received in 2004. Two years later, he earned his Masters in school counseling and guidance.
“Probably the biggest lesson I learned was how resilient I could be just with everything that was going on and how much harder I was capable of working,” Bedford said. “I thought I had experience with working hard in high school. Being a college athlete certainly teaches you another level of hard work.
“For anyone who has never experienced it, they could never understand the demand of trying to do it in both arenas — in the classroom and on the court. And at a high level. Over the course of a season, I can recall only being able to get about four or five hours of sleep a night.”
Bedford set a program record, since broken, with 132 games played and was involved in some of Kent State’s finest moments as a part-time starter.
Perhaps the greatest came when he was a sophomore, when Kent State came within one victory of reaching the Final Four. The Golden Flashes’ run ended March 23, 2002 with an 81-69 loss to Indiana.
After graduating from Kent State, Bedford made several stops in his educational career. This is the first year he has been working with elementary school children and he has committed himself to building bridges with them.
“When you’re a school leader, people look to you to you for leadership,” Bedford said. “They come to you with a myriad of needs and concerns and it’s important that you make yourself available and you’re ready to listen.
“Obviously, students take the most important piece of the day. That’s what we’re here for.”
Bedford declined to discuss any of his interactions with students, but he can say it’s been rewarding.
“You hold on to emails, you hold on to handwritten letters, there’s things that become sacred for you,” he said. “They’re keepsakes, they’re reminders that, ‘Hey, I made the right decisions in the work that I’m doing. My work is making an impact for someone on a given day.”
His home life has also been fulfilling. Bedford and his wife of 13 years, Kristin, are the parents of daughter Carlee, 10, and son, Kristopher, 6. So settled has Bedford become in Ohio that his parents moved to that area two years ago to be closer to his family.
They have been able to personally see their son continue to use the values they instilled in him as a child.
“The goal I have year after year is reflecting back on the year and being able to tell myself, ‘I’m continuing to grow and I’m continuing to get better,’ “ Bedford said. “And I’m making those I serve better.”
