Case graduate Jalen Riley chasing his hoop dreams

As is the case with Marzette, Riley has designs on an elusive shot in the NBA. Call it a long shot because that’s exactly what it is. But Riley has earned the right to dream. Any height-challenged guard who progressed from a Division II junior college out of high school to professional basketball has earned his share of credibility.

And he has continued to pursue his goals, taking his still-developing skills to such places as Spain, Iceland, Lithuania and France with varying success.

A real underdog

“Ever since I can remember, I was dribbling a basketball,” said Riley, who lives in Houston. “It was just a dream. It was my goal. When I got older and I got to the point where I could start achieving that goal, I went to school and tried to get my start.

“I was always the short guy. I never stood out. When I got to the point where I was getting better and I knew I had a chance to take my game somewhere, I had the determination to make it out, to prove people wrong. I was pushing myself and trying to become my greatest self. It drove me to where I am today.”

Bartow, whose late father, Gene, succeeded the legendary John Wooden as UCLA’s coach in 1975, remembers Riley as someone who should never be doubted.