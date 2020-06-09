Case graduate Jalen Riley chasing his hoop dreams

During the 2010-11 season, the Case High School boys basketball team went 22-3, won the Southeast Conference championship and came within two victories of advancing to the WIAA Division 1 Tournament.
Few could have envisioned the unlikely stories three key players on that team would be writing nine years later.
The Eagles’ leading scorer that season, Mitchell Farr, is now the Racine Raiders’ starting quarterback after playing little football in high school.
Their inside presence, 6-foot-4 Alex Marzette, is now a 3-point specialist who is trying to drain enough treys to earn a shot in the NBA (he’s made it as far as the Milwaukee Bucks’ D-League team).
And then there’s Jalen Riley, another player from that team who is also making things happen against all odds.
Riley, a second-team All-Racine County Player as a senior at Case, ended up paying his own way as a 6-foot guard to the the College of Lake County, an NCAA Division II junior college in Grayslake, Illi. Fighting his way through the ranks, Riley eventually earned a Division I scholarship to East Tennessee State under Murry Bartow, whose most recent position was interim head coach at UCLA.
He has since become a scoring sensation overseas. Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season in March, Riley played for Cholet in France. The previous season, he dropped a career-high 50 points on Jan. 1, 2019 while playing for Palangos Kursiai in Lithuania.
As is the case with Marzette, Riley has designs on an elusive shot in the NBA. Call it a long shot because that’s exactly what it is. But Riley has earned the right to dream. Any height-challenged guard who progressed from a Division II junior college out of high school to professional basketball has earned his share of credibility.
And he has continued to pursue his goals, taking his still-developing skills to such places as Spain, Iceland, Lithuania and France with varying success.
A real underdog
“Ever since I can remember, I was dribbling a basketball,” said Riley, who lives in Houston. “It was just a dream. It was my goal. When I got older and I got to the point where I could start achieving that goal, I went to school and tried to get my start.
“I was always the short guy. I never stood out. When I got to the point where I was getting better and I knew I had a chance to take my game somewhere, I had the determination to make it out, to prove people wrong. I was pushing myself and trying to become my greatest self. It drove me to where I am today.”
Bartow, whose late father, Gene, succeeded the legendary John Wooden as UCLA’s coach in 1975, remembers Riley as someone who should never be doubted.
“He’s a very, very competitive kid,” Bartow said. “He had great passion, he had a great work ethic and he had a great confidence about his ability and he just had a little swagger to him when he played for me.
“He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but he’s an incredible competitor and he’s got a great belief in his ability. You combine that with great work ethic and that’s why he’s continued to play and made it as far as he has.”
There was little to inspire much of a swagger from Riley at first. He received little recruiting attention coming out of high school, which is not surprising considering he averaged just 13.3 points per game and was barely 6-0.
But Riley used that underdog status for motivation. He knew his talents far exceeded that of a Division II junior college player and he proved that by averaging 15.9 points and shooting 38% from 3-point range in his only season at the College of Lake County.
That opened the door to Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Ill,, where Riley was given a scholarship. He justified it by earning National Junior College Athletic Association All-American honors after averaging 19.3 points and 3.4 rebounds during the 2012-13 season.
“It was his second year after high school and he was transferring from his first community college,” said Sauk Valley coach Russ Damhoff. “I remember the first couple of months, I was wondering about Jalen because he would never say anything. I would talk to him and he would just look at me. I think it took a couple of months for a trust to be built between us.”
Maybe that trust took a little longer because, out of necessity, Damhoff initially played Riley at point guard. It wasn’t the right fit for Riley, a natural scorer.
“We didn’t have a true point,” Damhoff said. “We had a couple of freshmen that had good potential and then we had Jalen. Probably the first third of the season, we were playing Jalen at point guard and he’s a scorer, a tremendous scorer.
“About a third of the way into the season, one of our freshmen point guards got good enough where we moved Jalen to ‘two’ guard position (shooting guard) and he started to take off then. I talked to him a couple of times about being patient because, when it gets late in the game, ‘We’re going to you.’
“He’s one of the most talented scorers I’ve had.”
Reaching the big time
That one season put Riley on Bartow’s radar. In two years playing for the program in Johnson City, Tenn., Riley averaged 16.5 points in 64 games. Concentrating solely on the shooting-guard position as a senior during the 2014-15 season, Riley averaged 20.2 points — almost six points higher than any of his teammates — and went 80 for 214 (.374%) from 3-point range.
He was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Year in his first season at East Tennessee State. And then Riley was first-team All-Conference his second season.
Suddenly, Riley’s lack of height wasn’t a concern anymore.
“When we recruited him out of junior college, he wasn’t that big. but my biggest memory of him is he just had an incredible ability to score,” Bartow said. “Obviously, in the sport of basketball, that’s a pretty important thing.
“He’s not the biggest of guys, but he always had that ability to score and he always had a great belief in his ability. He had a little cockiness, a little swagger to him in a good way. He just had a great competitive spirit to the way he played.”
Mixed success
Despite the credentials he had earned under Bartow, Riley’s transition into the professional game was far from seamless.
He was in camp briefly for the Iowa Energy, a D-League team affiliated at that time with the Memphis Grizzlies. After being cut, Riley caught on with Club Ourense Baloncesto in Spain, where he played for about three weeks before leaving because of what Riley said was the team’s financial problems.
Then it was on to Onyx Levice in Slovakia later in the 2015-16 season, but Riley averaged only 6.6 points in six games. He seemed to find himself the following season with Thor AK in Iceland with an average of 18.2 points per game, but quickly got caught up in team politics.
“The coach told me, ‘We want to go in a different direction, we want to bring in more size,’ “ Riley said. “I was the only American on the roster and the only expendable player. They wanted to bring in a bigger player, so I was kind of the odd man out.”
Riley found himself heading back to the United States much earlier than he had planned that season. But once again, he persisted and things finally started coming together.
Catching on with Palangos Kursiai for the 2018-19 season, Riley averaged 26.3 points.
“They let the dog off the leash went I went to Lithuania,” Riley said. “That was my coming-out party, in a sense. I haven’t looked back since. I have just kept my foot on the pedal and keep putting the work.”
Riley averaged 11.2 points in a reduced role after signing with Cholet before the pandemic ended the season in March. His contract expires this month and Riley will be looking for a new home once again.
“It was just a new role in a higher league,” he said. “The coach had his guys and I was more of a second-wave recruit.”
Still chasing his dreams
At just 27, Riley feels he still has the time to realize his biggest goals. And he has no intention of stopping any time soon.
“I think it’s just think it’s a testament to grit and hard work,” Riley said. “I’ve had a will to just keep going. It’s been a very unique journey. I’m just trying to see my hoop dreams.”
Damhoff isn’t about to doubt Riley.
“To get to the NBA, you know how hard that is for a player his size,” he said. “You have to be so talented. But at least the game has changed, so a small player has a lot better chance to get there.
“To see Jalen make it, that would be something. He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s got the biggest heart.”
