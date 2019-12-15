Bucks: Working hard, having fun, winning lots of games

During a game against the Detroit Pistons, Antetokounmpo was pushed down by Pistons forward Blake Griffin. Antetokounmpo kept his cool, but Middleton got in Griffin’s face to defend his teammate.

“What he did for me in Detroit, that was big for me,” Antetokounmpo said. “I know he has my back, but I have his back even more. He’s always there. He’s always going to make the right play. He’s always going to defend.”

Defense has been the Bucks’ other hallmark of success so far. Antetokounmpo’s gigantic wingspan and quickness provides steals, while center Brook Lopez protects the rim.

“He’s always going to have our backs down there in that paint,” Bledsoe said. “Once we get beat, we know it’s going to be a tough shot for the team to make.”

“People don’t understand how hard it is to finish over him,” Budenholzer added. “And the way he does it without fouling…he’s getting attacked at the rim, attacked in the paint quite often.”

Tough defensive assignments, like guarding Leonard, go to Bucks guard and former Marquette University star Wesley Matthews.