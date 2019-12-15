Bucks: Working hard, having fun, winning lots of games

MILWAUKEE — Being a Buck is a blast right now.
Just ask Eric Bledsoe.
“We’re having fun, we’re staying in the moment,” said the Milwaukee guard. “We’re taking it a game at a time, a play at a time. And this is a very rare moment where guys come together and sacrifice for something big.”
And the Bucks are just about the biggest thing in the NBA right now.
With a dynamic offense led by reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to defense, the team has won 18 games in a row after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108 on Saturday night, and boasts the best record in the NBA at 24-3.
The last time they lost was to Utah on Nov. 8. The Jazz beat them 103-100 on a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“We realize what we got on this team,” Antetokounmpo said.
“It’s not a one player team, it’s not a two player team, or a three player team – it’s a team.”
The team had the best regular-season record in the league last year, but lost in the Eastern Conference finals to Toronto in six games. The Bucks stumbled out of the gate this season, winning only two of their first four games—and lost their home opener—before righting the ship.
“They, I think, have learned from some of our missteps earlier in the year,” said head coach Mike Budenholzer, named NBA Coach of the Year last season. “That’s part of this group’s DNA, they don’t want to make the same mistake twice.”
The team used hard work and focus to find their identity and go on their current tear. “You can’t just turn on a switch in the NBA,” guard Pat Connaughton said. “You have to bring it each and every day and it starts with practice and that’s what Coach preaches during training camp.”
“It shouldn’t matter who we’re playing, we need to try to play for 48 minutes each and every game,” Connaughton said. “Every single NBA game you have bring you’re A-game. Anybody can beat anybody on any given night.”
But few teams have beat the Bucks this season, mainly thanks to the awe-inspiring play of Antetokounmpo, who has managed to elevate his already spectacular game.
“Some of the stuff he does is surreal, man,” Bledsoe said. “The blocks, the scoring, making plays for his teammates, the hustle plays he makes…I’m glad to be on his team, to be honest.”
Middleton said when throwing an alley-oop to Antetokounmpo “if you put it anywhere near the rim, he’s going to go get it.”
“I’m just aggressive,” Antetokoumnpo said. “I don’t stop being aggressive.”
When the Bucks faced the Clippers on Dec. 6, it was the first time the team played against its superstar Kawhi Leonard since losing Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, when he was with the Toronto Raptors.
You have free articles remaining.
Going into that game Antetokounmpo was averaging 31 points, 13.2 rebounds 5.5 assists per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three-point range.
Nearly each of those statistics are up from his MVP season last year, so the Clippers had their hands full.
The Clippers double-teamed Antetokounmpo during the first half, making every possession difficult for him.
But Antetokounmpo said he realized during half time that he was giving the Clippers too much time for the double team to take effect, and he thought “ok, cool. I just got to come out and be aggressive.”
In the beginning of the third quarter, Antetokounmpo started with 10 quick points and just like that, a close game turned into a 119-91 blowout. Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists on his 25th birthday.
“It was a great present to get win tonight against the Clippers,” Antetokounmpo said. “It was a good day, a good Dec. 6.”
While Antetokounmpo continues his march to another MVP, Middleton has established himself as a reliable, resilient scoring option, sidekick and when necessary, enforcer.
During a game against the Detroit Pistons, Antetokounmpo was pushed down by Pistons forward Blake Griffin. Antetokounmpo kept his cool, but Middleton got in Griffin’s face to defend his teammate.
“What he did for me in Detroit, that was big for me,” Antetokounmpo said. “I know he has my back, but I have his back even more. He’s always there. He’s always going to make the right play. He’s always going to defend.”
Defense has been the Bucks’ other hallmark of success so far. Antetokounmpo’s gigantic wingspan and quickness provides steals, while center Brook Lopez protects the rim.
“He’s always going to have our backs down there in that paint,” Bledsoe said. “Once we get beat, we know it’s going to be a tough shot for the team to make.”
“People don’t understand how hard it is to finish over him,” Budenholzer added. “And the way he does it without fouling…he’s getting attacked at the rim, attacked in the paint quite often.”
Tough defensive assignments, like guarding Leonard, go to Bucks guard and former Marquette University star Wesley Matthews.
“He did a phenomenal job on Kawhi (Leonard) and Kawhi is a tough player to guard, he’s one of the best players in the league,” Connaughton said, adding that Matthews shares his thoughts with teammates. “Something he told me when coach put me on (Kawhi), you got to try to do your best to try to take him off of his rhythm.”
With a mostly healthy Antetokounmpo and Middleton, a solid bench, and a robust defense, there seems to be nothing getting the Bucks out of their rhythm right now.
And everyone is loving it.
“The team is just having fun out there,” Middleton said.
“We realize what we got on this team. It’s not a one-player team, it’s not a two player team, or a three player team – it’s a team.” — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks forward
“We realize what we got on this team. It’s not a one-player team, it’s not a two player team, or a three player team – it’s a team.”
— Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks forward