Bucks: Without Giannis, Bledsoe and Middleton both score 28 in 123-111 win over Kings

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe scored 28 points apiece to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Sacramento Kings 123-111 on Monday night, as the Bucks won without new father Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, missed the game after he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child, a son whose birth he announced earlier Monday on his Twitter account.

Milwaukee trailed 90-88 after three quarters, but opened the final period with 13 consecutive points as Sacramento missed its first five shots. Bledsoe capped the run with back-to-back 3 pointers to put the Bucks up 101-90.

Bogdan Bogdanovic hit two free throws to pull the Kings within 103-97 with 5:58 remaining, but the Bucks pushed the lead back to 111-100 on a 3-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo.

Harrison Barnes had 23 points and De'Aaron Fox added 17 for the Kings, who had won four of their previous five.

Brook Lopez added 20 points for the Bucks, who improved their NBA-best record to 46-7. Milwaukee is 4-6 when trailing after three quarters.

