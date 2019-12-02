Bucks: Win 12th straight as Giannis scores 29 in 132-88 rout over Knicks

Knicks: Point guard Frank Ntilikina was out after injuring his back in New York's 113-104 loss to Boston on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Dennis Smith Jr. started in his place and went 1 for 7 from the field while scoring four points. Veteran forward Marcus Morris (cervical spasms) missed his second consecutive game.

Bucks: Middleton returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench the previous three games. He averaged 14.3 points in his three games as a reserve, after being sidelined for seven games with a bruised left thigh. Middleton had 10 points in the first six minutes of the game. … Brook Lopez (back soreness) was out for a second straight game, but coach Mike Budenholzer was optimistic the 7-foot-1 center would return soon. "Giving him a couple games is going to be really wise in the long run," Budenholzer said. "Unless something changes he will travel with us and we're hopeful he will play Wednesday (at Detroit)."