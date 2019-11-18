Bucks: Win 4th in a row as Giannis scores 33 in 115-101 victory over Bulls

CHICAGO — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 115-101 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Brook Lopez added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. The Bucks also beat the Bulls 124-115 on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo was 13 for 22 in his 13th consecutive double-double to begin the season. It’s the longest active streak in the NBA.

Daniel Gafford led Chicago with 21 points in his return from the G League. Coby White had 13, and Ryan Arcidiacono finished with 12.

The Bulls got 63 points from their reserves, but Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen struggled. LaVine finished with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting, and Markkanen had nine on 2-for-12 shooting from the field.

White made consecutive 3-pointers to give Chicago a 99-98 lead with 6:23 left, but Milwaukee closed the game with a 17-2 run.

Antetokounmpo got it started with a slick reverse layup. Eric Bledsoe then converted a three-point play to make it 103-99 with 5:04 left.

Donte DiVincenzo had 15 points for Milwaukee, which improved to 7-2 on the road.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}