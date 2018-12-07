MILWAUKEE — Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry each scored 20 points, and the Golden State Warriors wrapped up a five-game trip with their third straight win, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 105-95 on Friday night.
Andre Iguodala added a season-high 15 points for Golden State, which pulled away in the second half with another hot stretch from the 3-point line. The Warriors went 6 of 9 from beyond the arc in a six-minute stretch that started with Curry’s 3 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter to build an 11-point lead.
Curry and Thompson were each 4 of 9 from 3-point range. The Warriors shot 41 percent (19 of 46) from long distance, putting on a clinic in crunch time against the Bucks, the league’s highest-scoring team.
Milwaukee couldn’t keep up with Golden State’s barrage, shooting just 7 of 39 (18 percent) from 3-point territory — too many misses in spite of scoring 26 points off 18 Golden State turnovers.
A game of fits and starts typically had the Warriors building a three-possession lead, only for the Bucks to answer and get within a bucket. Golden State would jump ahead again as the teams traded runs.
The Warriors went ahead to stay after Curry’s 3 answered Ersan Ilyasova’s bucket that briefly gave the Bucks a 74-72 lead to cap 12-2 run.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 22 points, while Malcolm Brogdon added 15.
Golden State cut down on turnovers in the second half while forcing more Milwaukee mistakes.
Thompson sidestepped two defenders to get an open look, hit a 3 from the wing to make it 89-78 with 10:18 left in the game and then coolly walked toward the baseline to play defense.
Golden State avenged a 134-111 loss to Milwaukee in Oakland on Nov. 8.
The Warriors led 57-51 at the half, hitting 9 of 20 from 3-point range and getting 18 assists on 22 field goals.
Trade
Matthew Dellavedova is coming back to the Cavaliers. Cleveland re-acquired the popular, scrappy guard on Friday in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.
The Cavaliers also received forward John Henson and 2021 first- and second-round picks from Milwaukee, and a 2022 second-rounder from Washington. The Cavs sent guard George Hill and a 2021 second-round selection to the Bucks, and forward Sam Dekker to the Wizards. Milwaukee also got forward Jason Smith from Washington.
Affectionately known to Cleveland fans as “Delly,” Dellavedova was a key member of the Cavs’ 2016 title team before he signed with the Bucks later that summer. He’s not the same player, and the Cavs are far from being the same team, but his return will soften what has been a difficult season.
Cleveland is just 5-20 and rebuilding in the wake of LeBron James’ departure last summer.
“I’m glad my Aussie brother is back,” Cavs center Tristan Thompson said following a 129-110 loss to Sacramento. “Brings us veteran leadership, a guy that’s won before, a guy that’s going to push Collin (Sexton), control the game for the second unit and he’ll make shots. He’s good at throwing lobs to me, so I’m really happy about that.
“I think it will be good for our team, not just for myself, but for our team.”
Hill helped the Cavs reach the Finals last season, but the team wanted to unload his contract while giving rookie Sexton more playing time.
The Bucks are getting a 46-percent shooter from 3-point range in Hill, who fits into their new long-range shooting philosophy under first-year coach Mike Budenholzer, plus a backup to starter Eric Bledsoe. They also could potentially save roughly $16 million in salary, assuming they waive Hill after this season.
“We’re excited to welcome George and Jason to the Bucks organization,” GM Jon Horst said. “George provides us added depth and experience at the guard position, while Jason gives us another front-court player who can stretch the floor.”
There was an urgency to get the deal agreed to before 6 p.m. on Friday because only players on rosters by then can be re-packaged in other trades before February’s deadline.
Tip-ins
Warriors: F Draymond Green missed his 11th straight game with a sprained right toe. Coach Steve Kerr said the All Star’s progress has been “fantastic” on the latter part of the team’s five-game trip. “We scrimmaged some yesterday and he’s really coming along well. If not tonight, I would fully expect him to play Monday” against Minnesota, Kerr said. ... Jonas Jerebko added 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting from 3.
Bucks: Khris Middleton had a rough start in back in the lineup after missing the win over Detroit on Wednesday for personal reasons. He went scoreless in the first half and missed four shots, going to the bench after picking up his third foul with 6:11 left in the second quarter, but finished with 10 points. ... Antetokounmpo had a game-high 14 in the first half, including a one-handed slam to put back a Bledsoe miss with 9:08 left in the second.
Up next
Warriors: Return home to face the Timberwolves on Monday.
Bucks: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in a matchup of East’s top two teams.
