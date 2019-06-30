A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Malcolm Brogdon is going from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers and will wind up signing a five-year, $85 million contract.
Brogdon will be traded to Indiana in exchange for a 2020 first-round draft pick and consideration for two other future second-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot be finalized until Saturday at the earliest.
It's a blow to the Bucks, who had Brogdon for his first three pro seasons. He was the rookie of the year in 2017, and averaged a career-best 15.6 points this past season. Brogdon is a career 90% foul shooter, 41% 3-point shooter and 48% overall from the field. He's also an outstanding defender.
