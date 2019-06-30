{{featured_button_text}}
Celtics Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee guard Malcolm Brogdon, shown looking to shoot against Boston guard Kyrie Irving last season, has been traded to the Indiana Pacers. Brogdon, the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year, is expected to sign a five-year, $85 million contract.

 AARON GASH, Associated Press

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Malcolm Brogdon is going from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers and will wind up signing a five-year, $85 million contract.

Brogdon will be traded to Indiana in exchange for a 2020 first-round draft pick and consideration for two other future second-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot be finalized until Saturday at the earliest.

It's a blow to the Bucks, who had Brogdon for his first three pro seasons. He was the rookie of the year in 2017, and averaged a career-best 15.6 points this past season. Brogdon is a career 90% foul shooter, 41% 3-point shooter and 48% overall from the field. He's also an outstanding defender.

