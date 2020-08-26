Bucks: Team boycotts Game 5 with Orlando Magic over Kenosha shooting

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.
The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.
Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently they would act.
Magic player and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.
Meanwhile, ESPN.com reported that the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors could possibly boycott Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series, set for Thursday.
Blake, a Black man, was shot at least seven times, apparently in the back, by police on Sunday in Kenosha as he attempted to enter the driver's side door of his vehicle with three of his children inside. Video of the shooting was distributed on social media.
"The players are deeply disappointed that the same thing happens again in a relatively short timeframe," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday, referring to the killing of George Floyd by police three months ago. "They want to be part of the solution. They want to help. They want justice. They want this particular problem to be handled in a much better way. That's the first thing.
"Boycotting the game has come up for them as a way to try to demand a little more action. That's really what they want. I think there's enough attention and not quite enough action, and that's what I can sense from the discussions, is their disappointment. Like, 'Man, how can we get something to change, like now?' We need something to change, not just attention on the problem. We need a plan of action."
Players from the Celtics and Raptors held a players-only meeting Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of a boycott and other measures, and are planning to meet again Wednesday night to further discuss the matter. The teams are staying at the same hotel in the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort.
This story will be updated.
