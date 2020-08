Bucks: Team boycotts Game 5 with Orlando Magic over Kenosha shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently they would act.

Magic player and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

Meanwhile, ESPN.com reported that the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors could possibly boycott Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series, set for Thursday.

Blake, a Black man, was shot at least seven times, apparently in the back, by police on Sunday in Kenosha as he attempted to enter the driver's side door of his vehicle with three of his children inside. Video of the shooting was distributed on social media.