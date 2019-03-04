PHOENIX — Kelly Oubre Jr. had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks 114-105 on Monday night.
Devin Booker added 22 points and Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 12 rebounds, including a key layup with 35.8 seconds to play that gave the league-worst Suns a four-point lead.
All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points for the Bucks, who have lost two straight games for the first time this season. Milwaukee shot 36.8 percent as a team.
The Bucks led by 16 points in the first half, only to trail by three in the third quarter.
Milwaukee, the team with the NBA's best road record coming in, couldn't put away Phoenix in the final quarter.
Booker swished a 3-pointer with 2:37 to go for a 100-98 Suns lead, and Oubre's corner 3 made it 103-100. Brogdon got a favorable high bounce on a 3 to tie it, but Tyler Johnson and Ayton scored the next two baskets for the Suns to effectively seal their third win in four games.
The Bucks took a 31-20 lead into the second quarter. They were up 40-24 after Lopez made a 3 with 8:32 to play in the first half.
The Suns cut the lead to 54-52 at halftime. Johnson and Josh Jackson knocked down back-to-back 3s to cap off a 10-0 run over the last 90 seconds of the first half.
Booker's 3 with 10:02 left in the third tied the score at 55, and the Suns took their first lead of the game, 64-63, on Ayton's 12-footer with 5:35 to go in the quarter. Then Johnson's steal and layup had the Suns up 70-67.
Note
The Bucks signed guard Eric Bledsoe to a contract extension.
Bledsoe, 29, is averaging 15.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game for the East-leading Bucks. His 49.2 field goal percentage is a career high.
The signing was announced Monday before Bledsoe took the court against one of his former teams, the Suns, which traded him to Milwaukee in November 2017. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Just very excited for Eric and for our organization. He's certainly earned an extension, and he's been a huge part of what we've done to date," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "Certainly we think he's a huge part of what we're doing going forward, obviously not this year but for the next three or four years."
Bledsoe has scored in double figures 49 times this season with 15 20-point games and two 30-point games. He's in his ninth NBA season and has appeared in 553 career games.
Bledsoe missed the Bucks' last game, Saturday at Utah, with back soreness. He's started all 61 games he has played this season.
"We are excited that Eric will continue to be a core part of the Milwaukee Bucks," general manager Jon Horst said in a statement from the team. "Eric is instrumental to our success and we're proud that he is committed to the Bucks."
Budenholzer cited Bledsoe's defense and how he attacks on offense.
"Couldn't be more excited about locking him in and just trying to keep this team together," he said.
Tip-ins
BUCKS: F Pau Gasol made his Bucks debut after signing on Sunday, and played five minutes. His contract was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs last week, making him playoff eligible. ... Ersan Ilyasova played despite some left hamstring irritation and scored 11 points with 10 boards. ... Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, the 2018 National League MVP, sat courtside for the game.
SUNS: F T.J. Warren missed his 16th straight game with ankle soreness. ... Oubre blocked a career high-tying three shots, two in the third quarter. ... Ayton was assessed a technical foul for expressing his displeasure at a call in the third quarter. ... Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Steven Souza Jr. attended the game.
Up next
Bucks: Return home to host Indiana on Thursday night.
Suns: Host New York on Wednesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.