Bucks: Spurs' red-hot 3-point shooting leads to 126-104 loss

San Antonio was 12 for 20 on 3-pointers in the first half in building an 18-point lead and tying a franchise record for the most 3s in any half.

Mills continued the dominance in the third quarter, forcing a defensive switch on Robin Lopez by driving the lane, sprinting to the 3-point line, faking a drive and then hitting a step-back 3 over the 7-footer to give San Antonio a 91-79 lead with 22.5 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee G Pat Connaughton missed the game with a bruised right thigh. Connaughton had five points and four rebounds in 18 minutes Saturday against the Spurs. … DiVincenzo reached double figures for the 16th time this season but first since scoring 10 against Atlanta on Dec. 27 … The Bucks trail their all-time series with the Spurs, 41-50, but had won five of the previous six meetings after losing nine straight to San Antonio.

Spurs: Aldridge has 7,781 career field goals, surpassing former Spurs teammate Tony Parker for 43rd in league history … Murray joined Alvin Roberts and Willie Anderson as the only players in franchise history with 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists in their first 150 career games. … San Antonio also made 12 3-pointers in the first half at Charlotte on Dec. 8, 2012.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0