Bucks: Seeking return to form as NBA playoffs begin

Other things to know about the series:

Needing the Greek

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t played in four of the Bucks’ last seven losses, as he dealt with a sprained left knee just before the hiatus and missed one game due to oral surgery and another due to a suspension while in Florida.

Healthy and hurting

The Bucks’ main concern at Disney has been making sure they enter the postseason healthy, and that’s something they’ve managed to do as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.

Orlando hasn’t been nearly as fortunate.

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Aug. 3 after making it back from a knee injury earlier in the season. Orlando dropped five straight immediately after losing Isaac before beating New Orleans in its final seeding game.

Orlando has other injury issues as well. Aaron Gordon missed the Magic’s last four games with a strained left hamstring and Michael Carter-Williams missed five straight with a strained left foot. Mo Bamba is out for the season as he undergoes a post-coronavirus evaluation.

Magic’s mission