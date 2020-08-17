Bucks: Seeking return to form as NBA playoffs begin

The Milwaukee Bucks head into the playoffs seeking to regain the form that enabled them to earn the NBA’s best record.
Milwaukee (56-17) has gone 3-5 since the NBA resumed play at Walt Disney World after a 4 ½-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. After losing only nine of their first 62 games this season, the Bucks have dropped eight of their last 11.
The Bucks’ recent slump lends some intrigue to what otherwise looks like a lopsided first-round playoff matchup with the Orlando Magic (33-40). The best-of-seven series starts Tuesday.
“As a team, they’ve done a lot of great work in the season to put ourselves in this position,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Now we’ve got some work to do. We’ve got to sharpen up. We’ve got to get better. But I have total faith and belief in this group, what they’ve done to date, how they work and how they’ve performed.”
It’s worth noting that the Bucks headed into the restart virtually assured of owning the No. 1 seed in the East, giving them little incentive while other teams were competing for playoff position.
Other things to know about the series:
Needing the Greek
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t played in four of the Bucks’ last seven losses, as he dealt with a sprained left knee just before the hiatus and missed one game due to oral surgery and another due to a suspension while in Florida.
Healthy and hurting
The Bucks’ main concern at Disney has been making sure they enter the postseason healthy, and that’s something they’ve managed to do as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.
Orlando hasn’t been nearly as fortunate.
Magic forward Jonathan Isaac tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Aug. 3 after making it back from a knee injury earlier in the season. Orlando dropped five straight immediately after losing Isaac before beating New Orleans in its final seeding game.
Orlando has other injury issues as well. Aaron Gordon missed the Magic’s last four games with a strained left hamstring and Michael Carter-Williams missed five straight with a strained left foot. Mo Bamba is out for the season as he undergoes a post-coronavirus evaluation.
Magic’s mission
Magic coach Steve Clifford said he liked the fact this series is starting Tuesday rather than Monday because it gives some of his ailing players an extra day to recover. But all these injuries create an additional hurdle for a team that lost its four regular-season meetings with Milwaukee by an average margin of 17 points.
“We are the underdogs,” said Magic guard Evan Fournier, who sat out Orlando’s last three games due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19. “It’s just the truth. It doesn’t mean we’re not going to fight as hard as we can to win and do damage.”
Some stats
Milwaukee went 4-0 against Orlando during the regular season.
The Bucks are 37-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is ninth in the league with 49.3 points in the paint led by Eric Bledsoe averaging 7.5.
The Magic are 20-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 26-10 against opponents under .500.
In last 10 games, Bucks (3-7) are averaging 117.7 points, 49.7 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points on 43.9% shooting.
Magic (5-5) are averaging 116.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 47.9% shooting.
Some stars
Khris Middleton is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 16.1 points and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic with 10.8 rebounds and averages 19.6 points. Markelle Fultz is averaging 13 points and three rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Orlando.
NBA notes
If the Los Angeles Lakers advance past the first round of the playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers, they plan to wear the Black Mamba jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant during the following rounds, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The jersey was co-designed by Bryant and it features a snakeskin print on the outside with black interior and 16 stars on the side panels. The Lakers have won 16 NBA championships, and Bryant played on five of those title-winning teams.
Bryant wore jersey numbers 8 and 24 over his 20-year career with the Lakers.
Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January.
The top-seeded Lakers and LeBron James and Anthony Davis open their first-round best-of-seven series Tuesday night against Portland and its dangerous backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
Jan. 9: LaFleur named 15th head coach of Packers
The Packers had a 135-85-2 record and won a Super Bowl under coach Mike McCarthy, but his 13-year run ended late in the 2018 season. His replacement was Matt LaFleur (above), a 39-year-old, cutting-edge offensive whiz who most recently was the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. LaFleur was charged with getting Rodgers — and the team — back on track after a 6-9-1 season.
Jan. 19: UW upsets Michigan, rejuvenates season
The UW men's basketball team was 10-6 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten when Michigan came to Madison sporting a 17-0 record and No. 2 national ranking. The Badgers used relentless defense to grind down the high-scoring Wolverines and got 26 points and 10 rebounds from Ethan Happ (above) in a 65-54 victory. Including the win, UW went 11-3 down the stretch to finish fourth in the Big Ten regular season.
March 13: Packers create splash in free agency
After virtually ignoring free agency under former general manager Ted Thompson, the Packers reversed field in a big way. General manager Brian Gutekunst signed four players — linebackers Za'Darius Smith (above) and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and guard Billy Turner — to long-term contracts totaling $183 million on the same day. The acquisitions gave an immediate boost to a seriously depleted roster.
March 16: UW-Oshkosh men claim first NCAA title
After losing in the final the year before, UW-Oshkosh rebounded to win its first NCAA Division III men's basketball title with a 96-82 victory over Swarthmore College. Center Jack Flynn (above, rear), named the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four, paced five Titans in double figures with a career-best 33 points.
March 24: UW women's hockey earns fifth NCAA title
Led by Annie Pankowski (above, second from right) and Kristen Campbell, UW beat Minnesota 2-0 in the NCAA final to claim the program's fifth national title and first since 2011. Sophia Shaver (above left) gave UW a 1-0 lead in the first period and a goal by Pankowski, her third in two Frozen Four games, sealed the deal in the second. Campbell, named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, made 27 saves as the Badgers became the first team in tournament history to shut out all three of its opponents. Earlier in the season, UW's Mark Johnson became the winningest coach in Division I women’s hockey.
March 24: UW's Nelson swims her way to the top
UW's Beata Nelson (above) finally lived up to her promise as she was named women's swimmer of the year at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships. A junior, Nelson closed the meet with a win in the 200-yard backstroke, giving her three individual titles in three days. She began with a stunning defeat of the reigning national title-holder, Stanford's Ella Eastin, in the 200 individual medley and also won the 100 backstroke, joining Maggie Meyer (2011) as the only national champions in UW women's swimming history.
April 2: Happ, Howard earn all-American honors
Ethan Happ, UW's senior forward, and Markus Howard (above), Marquette's junior guard, were named second-team all-Americans by the AP. Happ finished his career ranked first in rebounds and blocked shots, second in steals and third in scoring and assists in UW history. He was a three-time all-Big Ten pick. Howard would become Marquette's all-time leading scorer later in the year.
May 19: Double-overtime loss haunts Bucks in playoffs
After compiling the best record in the NBA, the Bucks held a 2-0 edge over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals. When the series went to Toronto for Game 3, however, the wheels fell off. The Raptors held Giannis Antetokounmpo (above right) to 12 points and the Bucks squandered several opportunities in a 118-112 double-overtime loss. The Raptors' Kawhi Leonard (above left) scored eight of his 36 points in the second overtime and the Bucks never recovered, shooting poorly while losing the next three games and the series to the eventual NBA champions.
June 7: UW's McDonald completes distance sweep
Badgers senior Morgan McDonald (above) won the 5,000 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships to complete a historic season. The Australian became only the third man in NCAA history to win the cross country, indoor 3,000, indoor 5,000 and outdoor 5,000 titles in the same season, joining Oregon's Edward Cheserek and Galen Rupp. Among men’s distance runners at UW, only Chris Solinsky (5) has more NCAA titles than McDonald (4).
June 23: Hometown hero wins AmFam Championship
Jerry Kelly (above) won the AmFam Championship after a thrilling finish, beating fellow Madison resident Steve Stricker and World Golf Hall of Famer Retief Goosen in a playoff to claim the PGA Tour Champions event. Kelly had opened the door for Stricker and Goosen by bogeying the 18th hole, but both of them also missed potential winning birdie putts on 18 and Kelly eventually won with a birdie on the third extra hole, becoming the first state golfer to win a PGA Tour-sanctioned event on Wisconsin soil.
June 24: Antetokoumpo named NBA MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo (above), an unknown teenager from Greece when the Bucks made him the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA draft, became the league's most valuable player after averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He was also named to the all-defensive team. Antetokounmpo joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in franchise history to win the MVP award. He received 78 first-place votes; Houston's James Harden had the other 23.
July 7: Lavelle stars as USA women win World Cup
Rose Lavelle (above right) was an All-American at UW, but the midfielder emerged as a star in the U.S. National Team's run to the world championship in women's soccer. Lavelle started six games at the World Cup, scored three goals and was awarded the Bronze Ball as the tournament's third-most outstanding player. She scored the second goal in the final against the Netherlands, helping Team USA win 2–0.
Sept. 5: LaFleur triumphs in debut against Bears
Thank you, NFL. All Matt LaFleur had to do in his NFL coaching debut was beat defending NFC North Division champion Chicago at Solider Field in the league's season-opening, Thursday night extravaganza. Mission accomplished. With a 10-3 victory, LaFleur joined Vince Lombardi as the only Packers coaches to beat the Bears in their regular-season debut.
Sept. 15: Braun's slam propels another late run by Brewers
The Brewers' chances of challenging St. Louis in the National League Central Division were on life support until Ryan Braun (above) blasted a grand slam on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, giving Milwaukee a dramatic 7-6 victory. The blast was the highlight of a 21-4, bullpen-fueled September run for the Brewers, who fell just short of catching the Cardinals but chased down the Chicago Cubs for a wild-card playoff spot. Unfortunately, they lost the wild-card game to eventual World Series champion Washington when ace closer Josh Hader gave up three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 4-3 loss.
Sept. 21: UW routs Michigan, sets tone for season
There was considerable skepticism surrounding the UW football team coming off an 8-5 season, doubts that not even a 110-0 scoring advantage in its first two non-conference games could erase. However, a 35-14 victory over No. 11 Michigan in game three opened everyone's eyes. Jonathan Taylor (above) made an early Heisman Trophy statement with 203 yards on 23 carries, but it was UW's domination of Michigan that surprised everyone. The Badgers had a 35-0 lead late in the third quarter before taking their foot off the gas pedal and outgained the Wolverines 359-40 on the ground.
Nov. 5: Howard becomes Marquette's scoring leader
Markus Howard (above) opened his senior season with 38 points in Marquette's 88-53 victory over Loyola (Md.), moving him past Jerel McNeal to become the school's all-time scoring leader. Howard entered the season 30 points behind McNeal's 1,985. Three weeks later, Howard scored 51 in a 101-79 win over USC, giving him one 50-plus game in each of his final three seasons, including a career-best 53-point game against Creighton in January.
Nov. 30: Badgers take back Axe, win division title
After losing Paul Bunyan's Axe to Minnesota for the first time since 2005, UW went to Minneapolis determined to get it back, only this time the Big Ten West Division title was also on the line. No problem. The Badgers routed the Gophers 38-17 behind a balanced offense and a rugged run defense, clinching a spot in the Big Ten title game and, eventually, the Rose Bowl.
Dec. 19: UW volleyball team stuns No. 1 Baylor
After winning the Big Ten title, the fourth-seeded Badgers stormed through the NCAA tournament, never dropping a set in their first four matches. The Badgers had a tall task against top-seeded Baylor in the national semifinals, but they dominated the Bears 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 behind junior all-American Dana Rettke (above), who had 19 kills and hit .484 with eight blocks and three service aces. That was as far as UW would go this year, though, as it was swept by third-seeded Stanford in the final.
Dec. 19: Bucks follow winning streak with win over Lakers
Despite their disappointing playoff departure, Giannis Antetokounmpo (above) and the Bucks came back better than ever this season. They split their first four games and soon afterward took off on an 18-game winning streak. One game after Dallas broke the streak, the Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers met in a battle of 24-4 teams. Behind Antetokounmpo's 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, the Bucks beat the Lakers 125-108 to establish themselves as the team to beat in the NBA.
Dec. 23: Packers crush Vikings, win division title
A game at Minnesota's glass house with the NFC North Division title on the line figured to be a difficult chore for a Packers team that seemed to be winning in spite of itself. But Green Bay overcame three first-half turnovers and limited Minnesota to 129 total yards in an impressive 23-10 victory, one that clinched the outright division title and emphatically ended the Packers' two-year playoff drought.
