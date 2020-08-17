You have permission to edit this article.
Bucks: Seeking return to form as NBA playoffs begin
Bucks: Seeking return to form as NBA playoffs begin

Bucks Magic Basketball

Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, drives against Orlando center Mo Bamba (5) and forward Gary Clark (12) during the Bucks' 111-95 win over the Magic on Feb. 8 at Orlando, Fla.

 WILLIE J. ALLEN JR., Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks head into the playoffs seeking to regain the form that enabled them to earn the NBA’s best record.

Milwaukee (56-17) has gone 3-5 since the NBA resumed play at Walt Disney World after a 4 ½-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. After losing only nine of their first 62 games this season, the Bucks have dropped eight of their last 11.

The Bucks’ recent slump lends some intrigue to what otherwise looks like a lopsided first-round playoff matchup with the Orlando Magic (33-40). The best-of-seven series starts Tuesday.

“As a team, they’ve done a lot of great work in the season to put ourselves in this position,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Now we’ve got some work to do. We’ve got to sharpen up. We’ve got to get better. But I have total faith and belief in this group, what they’ve done to date, how they work and how they’ve performed.”

Mike Budenholzer mug

Budenholzer

It’s worth noting that the Bucks headed into the restart virtually assured of owning the No. 1 seed in the East, giving them little incentive while other teams were competing for playoff position.

Other things to know about the series:

Needing the Greek

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t played in four of the Bucks’ last seven losses, as he dealt with a sprained left knee just before the hiatus and missed one game due to oral surgery and another due to a suspension while in Florida.

giannis 2018 h/s

Anteto-kounmpo

Healthy and hurting

The Bucks’ main concern at Disney has been making sure they enter the postseason healthy, and that’s something they’ve managed to do as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.

Orlando hasn’t been nearly as fortunate.

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Aug. 3 after making it back from a knee injury earlier in the season. Orlando dropped five straight immediately after losing Isaac before beating New Orleans in its final seeding game.

Orlando has other injury issues as well. Aaron Gordon missed the Magic’s last four games with a strained left hamstring and Michael Carter-Williams missed five straight with a strained left foot. Mo Bamba is out for the season as he undergoes a post-coronavirus evaluation.

Magic’s mission

Magic coach Steve Clifford said he liked the fact this series is starting Tuesday rather than Monday because it gives some of his ailing players an extra day to recover. But all these injuries create an additional hurdle for a team that lost its four regular-season meetings with Milwaukee by an average margin of 17 points.

“We are the underdogs,” said Magic guard Evan Fournier, who sat out Orlando’s last three games due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19. “It’s just the truth. It doesn’t mean we’re not going to fight as hard as we can to win and do damage.”

Some stats

Milwaukee went 4-0 against Orlando during the regular season.

The Bucks are 37-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is ninth in the league with 49.3 points in the paint led by Eric Bledsoe averaging 7.5.

The Magic are 20-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 26-10 against opponents under .500.

In last 10 games, Bucks (3-7) are averaging 117.7 points, 49.7 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points on 43.9% shooting.

Magic (5-5) are averaging 116.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 47.9% shooting.

Some stars

Khris Middleton is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 16.1 points and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

khris middleton mug

Middleton

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic with 10.8 rebounds and averages 19.6 points. Markelle Fultz is averaging 13 points and three rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

NBA notes

If the Los Angeles Lakers advance past the first round of the playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers, they plan to wear the Black Mamba jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant during the following rounds, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The jersey was co-designed by Bryant and it features a snakeskin print on the outside with black interior and 16 stars on the side panels. The Lakers have won 16 NBA championships, and Bryant played on five of those title-winning teams.

Kobe Bryant

Bryant

Bryant wore jersey numbers 8 and 24 over his 20-year career with the Lakers.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January.

The top-seeded Lakers and LeBron James and Anthony Davis open their first-round best-of-seven series Tuesday night against Portland and its dangerous backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

