Bucks seek to back Magic into corner

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Orlando Magic forward James Ennis and Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams were fined $15,000 each by the NBA on Sunday for a fight that led to their ejections from Game 3 of their teams’ first-round playoff series.
Ennis and Williams had been competing for rebounding position midway through the second quarter of the Bucks’ 121-107 victory Saturday. When they headed back up the floor, Ennis shoved Williams, and Williams shoved Ennis back.
As the two players were separated, Williams grabbed Ennis’ jersey. Ennis appeared to throw a fist in an attempt to free his jersey.
During the Bucks’ media availability Sunday, Williams said he didn’t believe either player should have been ejected.
“I’ve seen a lot more take place and guys have received a lot less punishment,” said Williams, who spoke before the fines were announced. “I don’t think he should have been ejected, and I certainly don’t think I should have been ejected for that. I was very surprised, especially with no explanation. We weren’t even told why we were kicked out. There was no swinging, there were no punches thrown, no open-handed swings. It was literally just shoving. For guys to get kicked out for shoving, I’d never seen that before personally.”
Crew chief Marc Davis told the pool reporter after Saturday’s game that the fact the fight “did not immediately dissolve without the aid of game officials, coaches and players adds to that dynamic.”
Williams disputed the notion that factor should have resulted in ejections.
“If that was their excuse, I think that’s a poor excuse,” Williams said. “Show me one time where two guys have gotten tangled up and they deescalated the situation on their own. I disagree with that 100%.”
The top-seeded Bucks have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday.
Monday’s preview
Milwaukee Bucks (56-17, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Orlando Magic (33-40, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)
Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Monday, 12:30 p.m. CDT
LINE: Bucks -13.5; over/under is 225.5
EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Milwaukee leads series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last meeting 121-107. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points to help lead Milwaukee to the victory and D.J. Augustin totaled 24 points in the loss for Orlando.
The Magic have gone 20-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is fifth in the league giving up only 108.3 points per game while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.
The Bucks have gone 37-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 44-6 when outrebounding opponents and averages 51.7 rebounds per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic. Terrence Ross is averaging 12.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 32.2% over the last 10 games for Orlando.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 17 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 111.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 48.2% shooting.
Bucks: 4-6, averaging 117.4 points, 51.3 rebounds, 26 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 42.8% shooting.
INJURIES: Magic: Melvin Frazier Jr.: day to day (back), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring).
Bucks: None listed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!