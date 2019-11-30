Bucks rout Hornets, 137-96; Giannis' double-double run ends

The Bucks held a 32-14 advantage in point in the paint and had 15 fast-break points at intermission.

Devonte' Graham led the Hornets (8-13) with 24 points and Terry Rozier added 19.

Milwaukee pulled away in the third quarter as it outscored the Hornets 35-26. Wesley Matthews had 12 of his 14 points in the quarter, going 3 of 4 from 3-point range and adding a three-point play.

Khris Middleton came off the bench for the third straight game since returning from a thigh injury and added 15 points, and Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson each had 11.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Center Cody Zeller returned to action after missing the two previous games with a left hip contusion He had 11 points in 20 minutes off the bench. … Graham has made huge strides this season, entering Saturday averaging 17.9 points while shooting 41.1% from 3-point distance. "You're on the scouting report now; their best defender is on you now," Hornets coach James Borrego said of the second-year player. "You're getting their best look, their best scheme. Teams are blitzing him now and the kid is handling it extremely well. He has that poise about him."