RACINE — Racine’s Caron Butler is bully on the Milwaukee Bucks this season.
The Bucks started the 2018-19 season on a winning note, beating the Charlotte Hornets 113-112 on Wednesday night.
Now the team hopes to get a second straight win on Friday at the first home game played at the brand new Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. The Bucks face the Indiana Pacers.
And although the Bucks were bounced from the playoffs in seven games by the Boston Celtics, some analysts—including Butler—are predicting those two teams will make deep runs in the playoffs this season.
“That’s my sleeper team to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals,” Caron Butler said of the Bucks this week while visiting Racine’s Roosevelt Elementary School. “I still believe if the Bucks remain healthy, they can scare a lot of people.”
Butler called Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo a “superstar” and that people should mention him along with Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Golden State’s Kevin Durant and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis.
“Every year he continues to show different facets of his game that you’re just excited to watch during the marathon of the season,” Butler said. “He’s going to be in the MVP race all season long.”
Butler retired from the NBA in February after 15 seasons and played for 10 different teams. He played for the Bucks during Antetokounmpo’s rookie season in 2013-14. During his career Butler was a two-time All-Star and an NBA champion with the Dallas Mavericks in 2010-11.
Antetokounmpo, however, needs to make his jump shots on a consistent basis to help elevate the team, Butler said. On Wednesday against the Hornets, Antetokounmpo took three 3-pointers and missed all of them. Last year he shot 30 percent from three and made a total of 43 3-pointers.
The Bucks also have a key player in forward Khris Middleton. Against the Hornets, Middleton scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four assists. Butler said Middleton could be an All Star this year if the team continues to do well.
“He’s going to get rewarded from the team’s success,” Butler said. “The next phase for Giannis is bringing someone with him and I think that other person could be Khris Middleton.”
In the off-season, the Bucks let forward Jabari Parker leave the team to join his hometown squad the Chicago Bulls.
Butler said Middleton’s play during the playoffs allowed the Bucks to feel good about watching Parker leave.
“There was a reason way (the Bucks) were OK with letting Jabari go,” Butler said. “Because of Khris Middleton. He complements Giannis’ game. He can shoot the ball on the perimeter. He’s a consistent guy. He defends. He can play both sides of the floor.”
But unlike cities like Los Angeles, New York City or Miami, Butler said the Bucks are a team that relies on the NBA draft and trades to bring in talent.
“If they’re able to acquire another piece to go with that tandem (of Antetokounmp and Middleton), it’s scary,” Butler said.
The Bucks thought they added that piece last season when they acquired point guard Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee traded center Greg Monroe and a protected first and second-round draft pick to get Bledsoe.
Against the Hornets, Bledsoe had 17 points and 4 assists.
During the playoff series against the Celtics, Bledsoe was involved in some trash talk with Celtics guard Terry Rozier and that story line lasted the entire series.
Butler, who played with Bledsoe with the Los Angeles Clippers when Bledsoe was a rookie, said he is going to “ball out” this year.
Butler also said Bledsoe probably has a sour taste in his mouth about last year’s playoff drama.
“I don’t think he liked that,” Butler said. “I think in the offseason he really took that to heart. He worked on this game and I think he’ll bounce back.”
