Bucks: Points fly all over place in 137-134 OT win over Wizards

WASHINGTON — Khris Middleton scored Milwaukee's final nine points and the the Bucks beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 137-134 in overtime on Monday night.

Middleton, who finished with 40 points, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 30.2 seconds left to five the Bucks a 135-132 lead.

After Beal made two free throws, Middleton was fouled with 7.8 seconds left and made both attempts from the line to make it 137-134 and Troy Brown, Jr.'s 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer.

Beal, one night after scoring a then-career high 53 points in a loss at Chicago, topped it with a 55-point effort that included 22 points in the fourth quarter and seven more in overtime.

Shabazz Napier added a season-high 27 points for Washington.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out with 1:33 remaining in regulation for Milwaukee.

The Wizards rallied from 17 points down to take a 123-121 lead on Beal's 3 with 1:01 remaining.

Eric Bledsoe's free throws tied it and after a miss by Beal, Middleton missed as well. Felipe Lopez blocked Rui Hachimura's layup attempt with 1:0 second left and Milwuaukee's alley-oop toss at the buzzer failed.