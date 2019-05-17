MILWAUKEE — Some Turkish Thunder rolled into the Fiserv Forum on Friday night.
Forward Ersan Ilyasova—born and raised in Turkey—came off the bench and scored 17 points, grabbed three rebounds and had two assists and two steals in the Bucks’ 125-103 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at the Fiserv Forum.
The rout gives Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which heads to Toronto on Sunday.
While NBA All-Star and probable MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds, Ilyasova provided a spark in the second quarter, scoring 12 points, grabbing two rebounds and getting two steals.
Ilyasova entered the game with a shooting sleeve, which is something he normally doesn’t wear, but fans might see more of it going forward.
“I was making a joke that maybe I should wear another sleeve on my left (arm) and then we’ll win by 30 (points),” Ilyasova said. “That’s the beauty of our team, when you look at our bench, we have a deep bench… and we really rely on each other.”
The Bucks went up 64-39 at the half and never looked back.
Milwaukee center Brook Lopez said now that Ilyasova is on his third stint with the Bucks, “it’s like home to him.”
“To be coming back here and being such a valuable part of this team is huge,” Lopez said. “He always comes into the game and picks things up to another level. It’s hard to say how much he means to this team.”
Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said it was clearly Ilyasova’s best game of the year.
“I’ve got so much confident and faith and trust in him,” Budenholzer said. “He hits tough shots and everything he does for us defensively. The whole bench, George (Hill) and Malcolm (Brogdon) and the production we’re getting from our bench... the bench continues to be a real strength for us. Ersan was just off the charts tonight.”
Brogdon finished with 14 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe said when the bench gets going, it energizes the whole team.
“I love it,” Bledsoe said. “The next man has got to step up…their day is going to come, that’s how the game of basketball is played.”
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse also praised the play of Ilyasova and the entire Bucks bench.
“He hit a couple shots and took a couple charges,” Nurse said. “(Malcolm) Brogdan, again, I thought had a great start to his game.”
Before the game, Budenholzer said the team had to fight against human nature and not be complacent with a 1-0 lead. Plus, the team is always trying to get better, he said, especially against a team that finished with the second-best record in the NBA behind the Bucks.
“We’re hard on ourselves,” Budenholzer said. “We look at ourselves, try to be honest and teach from the positive, teach from areas where we can improve.”
