Bucks: NBA leaders eager to recapture their pre-hiatus form
Bucks: NBA leaders eager to recapture their pre-hiatus form

NBA Restarts Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during a Feb. 22 game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee.

 MORRY GASH, Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks believe they can build on the momentum they established while putting up the NBA’s best record before the pandemic-imposed hiatus — even if it has been months since they played a meaningful game.

Milwaukee is 53-12 and virtually assured of entering the postseason as the Eastern Conference’s top seed. The Bucks return from a 4 ½-month layoff July 31 when they face the Boston Celtics in Florida.

“I feel like we’re in a really, really good place right now as a team,” reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “Our chemistry’s in a good place. Everybody’s having fun. Everybody’s smiling. Can we be better? Obviously we can be better. I feel like day by day, game by game, this team will get better.”

The Bucks acknowledge they must shake off some rust, but it turns out they weren’t quite as limited during the shutdown as they may have led people to believe.

Antetokounmpo said in April that he didn’t have access to a hoop while under quarantine. He now says he was just kidding when he made that comment.

“Anybody out there that thinks I didn’t have access to a gym, they don’t really know me,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just said that to try to get a little bit ahead of the competition.’’

The Bucks left for Florida at less than full strength as starting point guard Eric Bledsoe and reserve guard Pat Connaughton tested positive for the coronavirus.

Neither will play against the Boston Celtics, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Thursday.

Budenholzer hasn’t announced a timeline for when either player could appear in a game. He says getting them at least a couple of five-on-five practice sessions and some three-on-three work will be important for their conditioning and developing a rhythm.

Budenholzer says it’s a big hurdle to overcome when everybody else has already put in 10 to 14 days of work.

If the Bucks stay healthy, they have all the pieces to contend for their first NBA title since 1971. They’ve built a deep roster around Antetokounmpo and have been playing elite defense all season.

“We have a complete team,” All-Star forward Khris Middleton said. “We have one great superstar and the MVP of this league who leads for us, and from everywhere else we’ve got guys who play their role, play hard and play for one another. I think that’s what’s most important on a team, to have all guys buy into their role and play for one another.”

Where we were

The Bucks were on a three-game skid when the NBA halted play, marking the first time all season they lost consecutive games. Antetokounmpo missed two of those games with a sprained left knee but says he is healthy now.

Depth Update

The biggest questions surround the availability of Bledsoe and Connaughton. Bledsoe is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds. Connaughton provides quality 3-point shooting and athleticism off the bench.

MVP case made

Antetokounmpo won’t get a chance to strengthen his case for a second straight MVP during eight seeding games. The NBA says seeding games shouldn’t be taken into consideration for any individual awards.

Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James are the two leading MVP candidates. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

“Certainly Giannis in our minds has done more than enough to deserve back-to-back MVP,” Budenholzer said. “What he does for us on both ends of the court, what he does every night, the way he sets the bar for us culture-wise, work ethic-wise, just as a teammate, he’s an incredible teammate, plays unselfishly, does everything. I think that’s kind of what the MVP is.”

Lopez twins right at home

The NBA bubble has been a sort of homecoming for Bucks centers and Disney enthusiasts Brook and Robin Lopez. Brook Lopez has used his Walt Disney World expertise to make restaurant recommendations for Budenholzer.

“It’s a huge responsibility, but I looked at it like going out to make Bud proud when I’m on the court,” Lopez said. “I tried to do the same thing with this list. It was a little tough for me to keep it curated and tight enough for him.”

No home court

If the Bucks have the NBA’s top seed in the playoffs, it won’t mean home-court advantage. The Bucks instead will have to maintain playoff focus while playing in front of no fans.

“We grew up playing in empty gyms, especially in the summertime,” Middleton said, “We work out in empty gyms. I don’t think it will be tough to do, but it will be different.”

NBA notes

Tom Thibodeau is back in New York as the Knicks’ new coach.

The former NBA Coach of the Year was hired Thursday, returning to the team he helped lead to the NBA Finals as an assistant.

Thibodeau, 62, is 352-246 in eight seasons coaching Chicago and Minnesota. He was the Coach of the Year in 2011 in his first season with the Bulls, whom he led to 50 wins in three of his five seasons.

Thibodeau was an assistant to Jeff Van Gundy when the Knicks reached the 1999 NBA Finals. He reached the finals two other times as an assistant to Doc Rivers with the Boston Celtics, winning the 2008 championship.

The Knicks have had almost no success since Van Gundy resigned early in the 2001-02 season. New York has won just one playoff series since and just completed its seventh straight losing season.

The Knicks fired David Fizdale 22 games into the season and finished under interim coach Mike Miller, going 21-45. New President Leon Rose then conducted a long search before tabbing Thibodeau to be the 13th different person to coach the Knicks since Van Gundy.

  • The Detroit Pistons have agreed to buy the Northern Arizona Suns, and the NBA G League team is expected to begin playing in Detroit in 2021-22.

The Pistons, the Phoenix Suns and the G League announced the purchase Wednesday. A new arena for the team is being constructed on the campus of Wayne State University in Detroit. The Pistons also said they’re soliciting ideas for the team’s new name.

The Pistons’ affiliation with the Grand Rapids Drive will continue through the 2020-21 G League season, and the Phoenix Suns will continue to operate the Northern Arizona team for another season as well.

