Bucks: NBA leaders eager to recapture their pre-hiatus form

Lopez twins right at home

The NBA bubble has been a sort of homecoming for Bucks centers and Disney enthusiasts Brook and Robin Lopez. Brook Lopez has used his Walt Disney World expertise to make restaurant recommendations for Budenholzer.

“It’s a huge responsibility, but I looked at it like going out to make Bud proud when I’m on the court,” Lopez said. “I tried to do the same thing with this list. It was a little tough for me to keep it curated and tight enough for him.”

No home court

If the Bucks have the NBA’s top seed in the playoffs, it won’t mean home-court advantage. The Bucks instead will have to maintain playoff focus while playing in front of no fans.

“We grew up playing in empty gyms, especially in the summertime,” Middleton said, “We work out in empty gyms. I don’t think it will be tough to do, but it will be different.”

NBA notes

Tom Thibodeau is back in New York as the Knicks’ new coach.

The former NBA Coach of the Year was hired Thursday, returning to the team he helped lead to the NBA Finals as an assistant.