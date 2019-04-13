MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks played almost the entire regular season with a giant target on their backs.
Every team tried to put them down.
But the Bucks still finished with the best record in the NBA.
“We took the best shots from the best teams in the league and held our own,” said Bucks forward Sterling Brown. “We threw a couple punches back and we connected and we won. It’s a great feeling.”
And now that the playoffs are about the begin, Milwaukee is more than ready to aggressively stalk its prey.
“I think we got used to being the hunted instead of the hunters in some ways,” said the Bucks’ All-Star forward Khris Middleton. “We’re used to going after guys, going after teams trying to prove we’re better than them and now teams are doing the reverse to us.”
Teams tested the 60-win Bucks hard, especially after the All Star break. But Middleton said he believes the team passed those tests and is primed to play the No. 8 seed Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs.
Game one is 6 p.m. Sunday at the FiServ Forum in Milwaukee.
“Guys have been itching to get to this first playoff game,” Middleton said.
“The players are just going to want to get to game one and they’ll be ready,” said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. “It’s the habits that you’ve built all year in the regular season that take you to the playoffs.”
When reporters asked Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe if he was “thrilled” to play against the Pistons his reply was simple:
“Of course,” Bledsoe said. “They’re a great team, they made it to the playoffs for a reason. The regular season doesn’t mean nothing, now the real season starts.”
The Bucks swept all four games against the Pistons during the regular season. Milwaukee won three of those four games by double digits, including a 121-98 thrashing on New Year’s Day. The first game between the teams, played Dec. 5, was another yawner: The Bucks won 115-92. The final game was Jan. 29 and Milwaukee won 115-105.
Please forgive some of the Milwaukee players if they can’t exactly recall the details of some of those contests.
“I honestly don’t remember those games, I’m not going to lie to you,” Middleton said. “I know one game I missed, the other three games I’m not too sure about.”
Middleton, however, knows that Pistons power forward Blake Griffin and center Andre Drummond could give the Bucks some issues. So could former Buck and current Piston Thon Maker, who had some high points in the playoffs with Milwaukee.
Griffin is averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, while Drummond is averaging 17.3 points and a robust 15.6 rebounds per game. He also has 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. In limited minutes, Maker averages 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.
Although the Bucks made the playoffs in 2017 and 2018, success has been elusive. Last year Milwaukee lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games, In 2017, the Bucks were ousted by the Toronto Raptors in six games.
Milwaukee hasn’t won a playoff series since May 2001, when they defeated the Charlotte Hornets. The Bucks got to the Eastern Conference finals that season, but lost to the Philadelphia 76ers and MVP Allen Iverson in seven games.
The lack of playoff success has been brought up once than once and the players have heard it.
“They got a point,” Bledsoe said. “We got put out in the first round last year and we got stuff to prove. We got to take care of business.”
The team is definitely aiming for the NBA Finals, Brown said. But to get there, you have to win the first round.
“Stay tuned to our journey, man, it’s going to be a good one,” Brown said. “It’s going to surprise many people.”
Notes
Buck’s coach Mike Budenholzer won this season’s coach of the year award, presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association on Saturday.
Budenholzer led the Bucks to a league-best 60-22 record this season, leading Milwaukee to its best season in nearly 40 years. Milwaukee was the only team in the league to rank in the top four in both offensive and defensive rating.
Budenholzer was one of eight coaches to receive votes from NBA peers this season. The others were Brooklyn’s Kenny Atkinson, Denver’s Michael Malone, Indiana’s Nate McMillan, San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers, Utah’s Quin Snyder and Portland’s Terry Stotts.
- Luke Walton will become coach of the Sacramento Kings, securing another NBA head coaching job just a day after parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers following three losing seasons. The 39-year-old Walton was dismissed by the Lakers on Friday after Los Angeles went
- 37-45.
“We got put out in the first round last year and we got stuff to prove… we got to take care of business.” — Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe
